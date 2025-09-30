Midland Exploration Inc.: Midland and SOQUEM Announce the Discovery of A New Copper-Gold-Ree Zone Up to 31.60% Cu And 6.92 g/t Au in the Labrador Trough

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD), in partnership with SOQUEM Inc. ("SOQUEM"), is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized zone with copper, gold, and rare earth elements (REE) in the Labrador Trough. For many years, a reconnaissance program conducted under the Strategic Alliance (the "Alliance") in Nunavik, Quebec, has focused, within the area of interest, on the central part of the Labrador Trough, identified as prospective for the discovery of economic copper mineralization.

Highlights :

Discovery of a new copper-gold-REE showing: 3 grab samples collected on outcrop graded (1) 31.60% Cu, 6.92 g/t Au, 0.16% REE; (2) 12.30% Cu, 0.36 g/t Au, 0.57% REE, and (3) 0.65% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 0.39% REE;

Other commodities such as cobalt (up to 0.20% Co) and silver (up to 37.30 g/t Ag) are also associated with these samples;

Acquisition by map designation of 36 exclusive exploration rights (EER) covering an area of 17.4 km 2 ;

Results from a follow-up conducted during an exploration campaign in September are pending.

A half-day geological reconnaissance campaign was conducted in June 2025 in an unexplored area of the Labrador Trough. The results of the three selected samples taken from the outcrop are presented in the table below.

Table: Samples results taken from an outcrop at the Malaco Mountain project

Sample_

Number UTM_E (m) UTM_N (m) Cu (%) Au (g/t) ETR (%) Ag (g/t) Co (%) C1456708 565749.23 6200925.39 31.60 6.92 0.16 37.30 0.20 C1456710 565748.77 6200923.47 12.30 0.36 0.57 6.6 0.02 C1456709 565749.49 6200924.23 0.65 0.05 0.39 1.2 0.008 * Coordinates System UTM NAD83 Zone 19

The chalcopyrite and malachite mineralization, hosted in locally cherty siltstones and mudstones, is observed as disseminations parallel to bedding and spatially associated with fractures, breccias and shearing. Veining with massive pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite, azurite and digenite is also observed. The extent of this mineralization is currently unknown. This is the first occurrence in the Labrador Trough combining Cu-Au-REE-Co-Ag at grades above thresholds established by the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles du Québec ("MRNQ"). One day of follow-up work took place in September 2025 to assess the economic potential of this discovery. Surface work including rock sampling was conducted and results are pending.

Under the regional exploration program within the Alliance's area of interest, this target was generated following compilation work highlighting the presence of shallow historical drilling conducted in 1962 which identified significant amounts of chalcopyrite (GM13648; MRNQ). No assay results are available for these drill holes but the latter indicate that mineralization extends at depth.

This discovery led to the acquisition of a block of 36 EER covering an area of 17.4 km2, which represents a new area of interest named Malaco Mountain under the Alliance. This area, located approximately 70 kilometres south of the Nachicapau project, enhances the potential for copper, gold and REE in the central part of the Labrador Trough.

Quality Control

Rock samples from the project are analyzed at Actlabs laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario, by ICP-MS with four-acid digestion for metals and by standard fire assay on 50-gram fractions with atomic absorption finish for gold. Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples.

Cautionary Statements

Grab samples are selective by nature and may not be representative of mineralized zones. Mineralization occurring at deposits and showings mentioned in this press release is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on projects held by Midland and mentioned in this press release.

About the Strategic Alliance with SOQUEM

The Strategic Alliance enables Midland and SOQUEM to combine their efforts and expertise to jointly explore the excellent potential for gold and strategic minerals of the vast and underexplored Labrador Trough. The area of interest defined under the Alliance is located in Nunavik. Geologically, it covers the Labrador Trough, the Rachel-Laporte Zone and the Kuujjuaq Domain. The area of interest extends from Schefferville in the south up to approximately 100 km northwest of Kangirsuk. This agreement calls for investments in exploration reaching up to $5 million over a period of four (4) years, with a firm commitment of $2 million within the first two (2) years of the agreement. In March 2023, a joint venture agreement between Midland and SOQUEM was executed to define the terms governing exploration and development work on the mining claims forming the Nachicapau property. In 2025, the Alliance continued its exploration work in the Labrador Trough and on the Nachicapau project with a joint annual budget of $1 million (50% Midland and 50% SOQUEM).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining a strong economy in Quebec's regions. A proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well positioned for the future.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as SOQUEM Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., reviewed and approved this press release and the Malaco Mountain project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

