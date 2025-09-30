Daxor Corporation: Daxor Unveils New FDA-Cleared BVA Analyzer Amid Strong Market Demand and Pivotal Clinical Data at HFSA

Three Studies Validate BVA-Guided Care Significantly Cuts Hospital Readmissions and Boosts Survival in High-Cost Heart Failure Segments

OAK RIDGE, TN, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces significant commercial momentum and clinical validation following the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting. The company's successful debut of its newly FDA-cleared, next-generation BVA analyzer signals a new era of data-driven fluid management for a multi-billion-dollar market.

The initial response from clinicians confirmed robust market demand for the new system, driven by its enhanced ease of use, speed, and over 95% accuracy.

New Clinical Data Validates Commercial Opportunity

During the meeting, new clinical data presented from three leading institutions further validated Daxor's BVA technology across critical, high-cost patient populations:

Banner University Medical Center (Heart Failure Care): New data confirms the urgent need for a focus on "volume re-calibration" in heart failure care. Patients with optimal total blood and red cell volume as measured by Daxor's BVA test had zero unplanned hospital admissions, versus 57-77% for those with imbalances in either total blood or red blood cell volume. These findings prove objective BVA measurement reveals patients needing additional treatment to prevent readmissions

Wellstar Health System (Left-Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Implantation): The use of BVA-guided care pre- and post-LVAD implantation led to remarkable outcome improvements. The study showed substantially reduced severe acute kidney injury, one of the leading complications from LVAD procedures. Quantified results demonstrated this approach boosted 30-day survival from 90.3% to 93.6% and 1-year survival from 79.6% to 87.8%; cut 30-day readmissions from 28.6% to 18.5%; and decreased post-operative length of stay by 1.5 days

Geisinger Medical Center (Cardiac Amyloidosis): New data confirms that patients with Cardiac Amyloidosis (CA) have significantly higher total blood and plasma volumes. BVA can help diagnose this unique CA phenotype, assisting clinicians with accurate diuretic dosing for better patient function

"The data presented at HFSA, particularly the clinical findings showing zero unplanned readmissions for optimally managed patients, provides undeniable evidence that BVA is an essential diagnostic for improving care and reducing costs," said John L. Jefferies, MD, MPH, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of Daxor Corporation. "Coupling this overwhelming clinical validation with our faster, more accessible analyzer means Daxor is now ideally positioned to capture a significant commercial share of this multi-billion-dollar market."

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NASDAQ: DXR) is tackling healthcare's "multi-billion-dollar silent crisis", the inability to precisely measure blood volume. This often results in suboptimal care, prolonged hospital stays, and increased readmissions for many high-cost medical conditions like heart failure and those requiring ICU care. With 50 years of experience and innovation, Daxor is proud to manufacture and distribute its patented, FDA-cleared Blood Volume Analysis (BVA) diagnostic which offers unmatched, real-time, precise data via its rapid, hand-held, lab-based system. This empowers clinicians to make individualized treatment decisions that significantly improve patient outcomes and deliver substantial efficiencies in value-based healthcare. Daxor is ISO certified and operates a U.S.-based, 20,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, positioning the company for accelerated market expansion.

