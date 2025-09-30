Ten-League International Holdings Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ten-League International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: TLIH) (the "Company" or "Ten-League"), a Singapore-based provider of turnkey project solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was S$37.7 million (US$29.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 21.6% from S$31.0 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit was S$8.9 million (US$7.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 67.7% from S$5.3 million for the same period last year.

Gross profit margin was 23.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 6.5 percentage points from 17.0% for the same period last year.

Net income was S$2.4 million (US$1.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 268.9% from S$0.6 million for the same period last year.

Basic and diluted income per share was S$0.09 (US$0.07) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to S$0.02 for the same period last year.



Mr. Jison Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Ten-League, commented, "The first half of fiscal year 2025 reflects strong execution of our growth initiatives and resilience across our core businesses. Revenue rose 21.6% from last year to S$37.7 million (US$29.6 million), fueled primarily by rising demand for heavy equipment and parts linked to major national infrastructure projects including Changi Airport Terminal 5, the Marina Bay Sands expansion, and the Cross-Island and Downtown MRT lines. These projects not only expanded market demand but also supported a healthier product mix and improved margins. Rental income also grew 14.9%, driven by higher utilization and reduced reliance on third-party leasing. Gross profit increased 67.7% to S$8.9 million (US$7.0 million), while gross margin strengthened to 23.5% from 17.0% a year earlier, supported by efficiency gains and favorable product mix. Net income reached S$2.4 million (US$1.9 million), a fourfold increase over the prior year, underscoring our ability to translate top-line growth into profitability."

Mr. Lim continued, "These achievements validate our multi-pronged strategy of aligning with large-scale infrastructure opportunities, optimizing rental operations, and managing costs with discipline. With our Nasdaq listing now complete, we are well positioned to deepen customer relationships, strengthen vendor partnerships, and enhance our visibility in global markets. We remain confident that these initiatives will provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our shareholders."

First Six Months of Fiscal Year 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were S$37.7 million (US$29.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 21.6% from S$31.0 million for the same period last year.

Sales of heavy equipment and parts were S$30.7 million (US$24.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 24.6% from S$24.7 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher demand from new projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5, the Marina Bay Sands expansion, and the Cross-Island MRT Line together with the Downtown MRT Line extension.

Engineering consultancy service income was S$1.1 million (US$0.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 9.4% from S$1.2 million for the same period last year. The decrease was mainly due to no project income being recognized in the current period, as it was completed in the third quarter of 2024.

Rental income was S$5.9 million (US$4.6 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 14.9% from S$5.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to higher rental demands.



Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was S$28.8 million (US$22.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 12.2% from S$25.7 million for the same period last year.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was S$8.9 million (US$7.0 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 67.7% from S$5.3 million for the same period last year.

Gross margin was 23.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 6.5 percentage points from 17.0% for the same period last year.

Gross profit margin for sales of heavy equipment and parts was 14.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 6.4 percentage points from 8.4% for the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to better product mix and margin as a result of higher demand.

Gross profit margin for engineering consultancy service income was 69.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 14.3 percentage points from 55.0% for the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to the absence of lower project margin in the current periods as it was completed in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit margin for rental income was 60.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 10.3 percentage points from 49.8% for the same period last year. The increase was mainly due to a decrease in the leasing of equipment from third parties.



Selling and Distribution Expenses

Selling and distribution expenses remained stable at S$0.3 million (US$0.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2025.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses were S$5.7 million (US$4.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase from S$4.0 million for the same period last year.

Total Other Gain (Loss), Net

Total net other gain was S$0.1 million (US$0.07 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a total net other loss of S$0.04 million for the same period last year.

Net Income

Net income was S$2.4 million (US$1.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of 268.9% from S$0.6 million for the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Income per Share

Basic and diluted income per share was S$0.09 (US$0.07) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to S$0.02 for the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of S$5.2 million (US$4.1 million), compared to S$0.7 million as of December 31, 2024 and S$2.3 million as of June 30, 2024, strengthening its financial position following its successful IPO.

Net cash provided by operating activities was S$10.0 million (US$7.9 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to S$5.5 million for the same period last year.

Net cash provided by investing activities was S$0.2 million (US$0.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net cash used in investing activities of S$4.0 million for the same period last year.

Net cash used in financing activities was S$5.7 million (US$4.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to S$1.6 million for the same period last year.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain Singapore dollar amounts into U.S. dollars for the convenience of the reader. Translations of amounts from Singapore dollars into U.S. dollars have been made at the exchange rate of S$1.2719 = US$1.00, which was the foreign exchange rate on June 30, 2025 as reported by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in its weekly release on July 7, 2025.

TEN-LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) As of Dec 31, As of Jun 30, As of Jun 30, Note 2024 2025 2025 S$'000 S$'000 US$'000 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 686 5,164 4,060 Accounts receivable, net 16,257 14,400 11,322 Contract assets - 342 269 Inventories 18,620 9,775 7,685 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 1,808 2,475 1,946 Deferred IPO expenses 1,901 2,824 2,220 Total current assets 39,272 34,980 27,502 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 30,233 33,502 26,340 Right-of-use assets 1,199 608 478 Other receivables 343 284 223 Total non-current assets 31,775 34,394 27,041 TOTAL ASSETS 71,047 69,374 54,543 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,136 12,255 9,636 Amounts due to related parties 12,930 13,091 10,292 Bank borrowings 23,333 16,464 12,944 Lease liabilities 7,421 7,251 5,701 Income tax payable 127 591 465 Total current liabilities 55,947 49,652 39,038 Long-term liabilities: Lease liabilities 6,865 9,102 7,156 Deferred tax liabilities 2,017 2,019 1,587 Total long-term liabilities 8,882 11,121 8,743 TOTAL LIABILITIES 64,829 60,773 47,781 Commitments and contingencies - - - Shareholders' equity Ordinary share, par value US$0.000025, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized, 27,796,502 ordinary shares issued and outstanding** * * * Additional paid-in capital 883 883 694 Retained earnings 5,335 7,718 6,068 Total shareholders' equity 6,218 8,601 6,762 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 71,047 69,374 54,543

* - denotes amount less than $'000.

** - Retrospectively presented for the effect of pro rata share allotment, 1-for-40 forward split and share surrender in preparation of the Company's initial public offering

TEN-LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amount in thousands, except for share and per share data, or otherwise noted) Six Months ended June 30, Note 2024 2025 2025 S$'000 S$'000 US$'000 Revenues, net 30,982 37,687 29,630 Cost of revenue (25,708 ) (28,840 ) (22,675 ) Gross profit 5,274 8,847 6,955 Operating cost and expenses: Selling and distribution (320 ) (306 ) (241 ) General and administrative (3,958 ) (5,661 ) (4,448 ) Total operating cost and expenses (4,278 ) (5,967 ) (4,689 ) Profit from operations 996 2,880 2,266 Other income (expense): Loss from disposal of plant and equipment (63 ) (30 ) (24 ) Interest income 332 94 74 Interest expense (502 ) (430 ) (338 ) Government grant 51 5 4 Exchange gain - 251 197 Other income 141 204 160 Total other gain/(loss), net (41 ) 94 73 Income before income taxes 955 2,974 2,339 Income tax expense (309 ) (591 ) (465 ) NET INCOME 646 2,383 1,874 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 646 2,383 1,874 Net income per share Basic and diluted 0.02 0.09 0.07 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic and diluted** 27,796,502 27,796,502 27,796,502

** - Retrospectively presented for the effect of pro rata share allotment, 1-for-40 forward split and share surrender in preparation of the Company's initial public offering.