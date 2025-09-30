Anzeige
WKN: A0YA2M | ISIN: US92345Y1064 | Ticker-Symbol: VA7A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 14:34 Uhr
44 Leser
Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Names Saurabh Khemka President of Underwriting Solutions

Doug Caccese steps into strategic advisor role before leaving Verisk in January 2026

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, today announced that Saurabh Khemka has been named president of Underwriting Solutions, effective immediately.

"Saurabh has been a great partner to our underwriting clients and has repeatedly used their needs to shape how his team innovates and invents solutions that drive greater accuracy, efficiency and value," said Lee Shavel, president and CEO, Verisk. "I'm confident that he will accelerate our partnership with our global underwriting clients and partners."

About Khemka

As president, Khemka will oversee all of Verisk's Underwriting Solutions business. Khemka has held several leadership roles since joining Verisk more than 12 years ago. Most recently, he served as co-president of Underwriting Solutions since 2024, leading Core Lines and Life Solutions. Prior to that, he served as president of Core Line Services. He is the principal architect and driving force behind the Core Lines Reimagine initiative-a multi-year initiative to modernize core insurance services including forms, rules and loss costs. Prior to joining Verisk, he was a principal at Bain & Company.

"I am incredibly honored to take on this expanded role overseeing all of Underwriting Solutions," Khemka said. "This broader scope allows me to drive an even greater impact across the insurance industry by helping clients digitalize and automate their end-to-end underwriting processes, surface deeper insights and responsibly unlock the full potential of technologies like artificial intelligence."

Doug Caccese steps into strategic advisor role, will leave Verisk in January 2026

Doug Caccese, who has been serving as co-president of Underwriting Solutions alongside Khemka, will be leaving Verisk in January 2026. Until then, he will serve as a strategic advisor to ensure a smooth transition.

An insurance industry veteran, Caccese held several leadership roles during his nearly 11-year career at Verisk including president of domestic P&C underwriting and personal lines.

"Doug has played an integral role in growing our Underwriting Solutions business throughout his tenure," Shavel said. "We are grateful for his many contributions, leadership and partnership over the years, and we wish him the greatest success in the future."

About Verisk

Veriskand fosters an inclusive culturewhere all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.comand the Verisk Newsroom.

Attachment

  • Saurabh Khemka (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7c4a1119-a13a-4c7b-a356-92f1ae7f2636)


Media contact Alberto Canal Verisk 201-469-2618 Alberto.canal@verisk.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
