Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Positions to Lead Clean Power Innovation with Lifestyle-Driven Energy Projects, EV Infrastructure & Investor-Focused Crowdfunding Opportunities

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:$GREH) is advancing its clean power mission with high-impact projects, media visibility, strategic partnerships, and innovative investor access. As the company scales in renewable energy, eco-tourism, EV infrastructure, and crowdfunding initiatives, GREH is delivering a multifaceted story of growth and value for investors.

CEO Statement:

Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of GREH, states:

"Green Rain Energy is not just developing clean energy projects-we're creating tangible opportunities for communities and investors alike. By integrating renewable power, EV infrastructure, and hospitality-driven wellness projects, and opening access through our upcoming crowdfunding initiative, we're democratizing the clean energy revolution. Our mission is to deliver sustainable growth, measurable impact, and real value for all stakeholders."

Follow-Through:

"We believe this multi-pronged approach positions GREH at the forefront of the clean energy transition, offering both environmental benefits and significant growth potential for investors. As we advance our projects and bring fractional ownership opportunities to the market, we look forward to sharing milestones that turn our vision into reality."

Key Highlights:

Integrated Wellness & Clean Energy Projects:

GREH is developing flagship projects across three premier hospitality properties owned by Driftwood:

8757 Rio San Diego Drive, San Diego, CA 92108

Saratoga Hilton, 534 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Albany Marriott, 189 Wolf Rd, Albany, NY 12205

These properties will integrate solar generation, battery storage, eco-agriculture, and wellness amenities, creating experiential, sustainable living models powered entirely by renewables.

Strategic Partnerships:

GREH is collaborating with leading partners to ensure seamless project execution:

Channel Partner: Chronical Electrical

EPC Partner: Wallace Energy

EV Charging Corridors & Underserved Markets:

Target deployment of fast-charging EV stations across strategic U.S. regions, including New England, Texas, and New Mexico, addressing gaps in infrastructure and capturing early mover advantage.

Crowdfunding Pivot for Everyday Investors:

GREH is transforming how retail investors access clean energy. With the rebranding of its solar arm to Green Rain Development, the company is expanding beyond solar into EV chargers, battery storage, and a full clean energy toolkit. Through an upcoming Regulation Crowdfunding campaign, investors may acquire fractional stakes in solar sites or EV charging stations-owning a piece of the infrastructure itself, not just the stock. This innovative move democratizes access to the clean energy boom while creating new growth and revenue avenues for GREH.

Media & Public Engagement Momentum:

GREH has attracted attention across digital platforms, highlighting its commitment to clean tech innovation, hospitality-integrated energy projects, and investor accessibility.

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=CeTfQWJVHgs,

Article Link: https://www.newstrail.com/from-wellness-retreats-to-fast-charging-corridors-can-green-rain-energy-carve-out-a-role-in-clean-power/

Diverse Revenue Streams with High Upside:

Revenue will derive from resale of power, EV charging fees, renewable carbon/data credits, ecotourism, wellness retreat fees, and crowdfunding participation. This diversified model buffers against volatility in any single segment.

Why This Matters to Investors:

Compelling Position in Emerging Clean Trends:

GREH blends multiple high-growth verticals: clean energy production & storage, EV infrastructure, hospitality wellness projects, and crowdfunding access. This diversified yet synergistic portfolio taps multiple sources of demand and funding.

Strengthening Brand, Visibility & Investor Confidence:

Media features and crowdfunding initiatives are boosting investor awareness and public credibility. Partnerships with Driftwood, Chronical Electrical, and Wallace Energy reinforce operational and technical expertise.

Leverage Under Policy & Market Tailwinds:

Supportive legislation for clean energy, EV infrastructure mandates, and carbon reduction goals provide GREH a favorable regulatory environment. Incentives, grants, and subsidies are expected to benefit the company materially.

Valuation Upside & Execution Leverage:

As a small cap currently under-recognized, GREH has the potential for asymmetric return: successful execution of even a few projects could dramatically shift financial profile and market valuation.

What's Next:

Finalize permitting & funding for hospitality-integrated solar + storage + wellness projects

Begin roll-out of EV charging stations in priority corridors

Launch the Regulation Crowdfunding initiative for fractional ownership opportunities

Announce additional distribution / energy resale partnerships

Quarterly updates converting project potential into revenue

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiary Green Rain Development and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

