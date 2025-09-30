Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 14:46 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

At the Yacht Club de Monaco international players come together for the marinas of the future

Monaco as meeting point to build a more sustainable future for the yachting industry

Yacht Club de Monaco

MONACO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 5th Smart & Sustainable Marina Rendezvous initiative, organized by M3 Monaco, a consulting firm specialized in the development and management of marinas, yacht clubs and sailing schools, Monaco once again placed itself as inspiration, leading the path to a future where innovation meets environmental needs. "Monaco is a platform where the people are coming to present new technology. And the most important thing is to develop the possibility to exchange views about the future of the yachting. And to do something together, to work together to make yachting more eco-responsible, more sustainable. That is very important," said Bernard d'Alessandri, YCM General Secretary.

For the third year, a delegation from Qatar participated to this networking event, aiming to speed up the environmental transition and build sustainable, connected, people-centered marina infrastructure. "There are thousands of yachts in Qatar and also there are specialists in oil and gas, but they are very interested in moving on to new energy sources such as hydrogen. In my opinion, Qatar will be a major destination to produce new energy and it's important to have people that know the past to build the future," added d'Alessandri.

"We are strongly aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasizes environmental sustainability, social development and economic diversification. We see Monaco as a key partner in supporting these priorities, with many synergies we can build upon," said Yasser Al Jaidah, President and CEO of United Development Company (UDC), a leading company specializing in real estate development and infrastructure.

"We have close to 962 parking bays for boats that fit up to 60 meters. So, from there, we decided that a yacht club is essential to cater for these people. This is where the introduction with Monaco and the M3 took place, because we like to always position ourselves to a certain niche and we could use their guidance and consultation as to how do we operate such a yacht club," said Basil Bachos, executive director UDC.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7e0dfd5-0457-4915-a7fb-16dc49437cd0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aae992b6-f069-47b8-af5f-6ce6bd4b69a6


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.