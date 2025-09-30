Xinhua Silk Road: First Xingsha-Africa Coffee Carnival launched in Changsha County, C. China's Hunan Province

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first Xingsha-Africa Coffee Carnival was officially launched in Changsha County in central China's Hunan Province on Monday, making coffee a bridge for promoting China-Africa in-depth economic and trade cooperation.

At the launching ceremony, the highly anticipated Hunan (Changsha) Coffee Industrial Park was officially inaugurated and put into operation. Located in the core part of the airport zone of the Changsha Area of the China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the park is positioned as "airport hub + China-Africa cooperation + Hunan characteristics", and aims to build a comprehensive coffee industrial base integrating five major functions, namely production and processing, warehousing and logistics, science and technology innovation services, cultural experience and transaction services.

The park will focus on taking over the coffee bean resources from Africa, dedicating to building a distribution center and a trading display platform for African premium coffee beans, and filling the domestic gap in the full-chain operation of African coffee.

The Xingsha International Communication Center, which was inaugurated simultaneously, also started operation at the same time.

Ten key coffee industry projects were signed by Chinese coffee brands and African coffee trade companies at the event, covering coffee deep processing, trade services and brand operation.

The carnival will last until October 3 with a series of coffee-related activities, including the China-Africa coffee industry salon and industry-trade matchmaking event, and a coffee roasting competition.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347787.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-first-xingsha-africa-coffee-carnival-launched-in-changsha-county-c-chinas-hunan-province-302570891.html