Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Shareholder Update: Advancing AI Infrastructure and Expanding Capacity

Company reports revenue growth, integration of new edge infrastructure, and milestones advancing NIXXY CORE toward enterprise-scale AI adoption.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Over the past six months, Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), or Nixxy, has accelerated its transformation into an AI Infrastructure company. Instead of chasing the crowded AI app market, Nixxy is building the infrastructure layer powering enterprise-scale AI adoption. At its center is NIXXY CORE, Nixxy's emerging platform for deploying Private LLMs, designed to unlock LLM-level capabilities with industry-leading privacy and compliance, supported by purpose-built edge data centers that aim to provide low latency, data sovereignty, and global reach, with an architecture interoperable with decentralized and blockchain-enabled networks.

Nixxy's model is platform-first and revenue-backed. NIXXY COMM (global voice/SMS) is designed to serve as the commercial engine that will increasingly support and accelerate the AI roadmap as it scales.As AI-driven routing, automation, and utilization grow, management is targeting 2026 annualized telecom revenue of over $200 million, with margin expansion expected to deliver profitability and positive operating cash flows in early 2026. Nixxy is converting traditional voice and SMS traffic into intelligent, automated workflows, creating differentiated value in the market.

Momentum & Performance Highlights

Q2 2025 revenue reached ~$13.5M , up from ~$1.4M in Q1.

Net loss improved to ~($4.2M) from ~($4.6M), with operating cash outflow reduced ~35% QoQ (to ~$1.2M), underscoring progress toward breakeven.

August 2025 telecom revenue exceeded $10M ; September 2025 revenue expected to surpass $14M , with margin expansion accelerating.

Capacity: In August 2025 Nixxy closed the asset purchase of Everythink Innovations (EIL), Tier 3 edge infrastructure in Vancouver, BC and Fremont, CA, plus ~$48M in Annual Recurring. Revenue (ARR) (wholesale data, VPN, interconnect), which was integrated into NIXXY CORE in September 2025.

Strategic Impact of the EIL Integration

Immediate, AI-ready capacity; ultra-low latency that reduces lag time; cross-border reach for compliance; enhanced resilience and disaster recovery (DR); and a blueprint for further edge expansions, establishing a foundation purpose-built for decentralized compute and data markets.

LeadNova.ai: First NIXXY CORE-Powered Product

LeadNova.ai will launch later in 2025 bringing to market a SaaS platform purpose-built for data-driven business development, combining structured data delivery, sales enablement, outreach automation, and engagement analytics. Nixxy acquired the LeadNova.ai platform assets in June 2025 and is rapidly advancing them into its AI-driven communications stack to accelerate higher-margin growth for enterprise customers. LeadNova's launch will be the first milestone in the NIXXY CORE product ecosystem.

NIXXY CORE Monetization Strategy

NIXXY COMM: AI enabled Voice/SMS at scale for better optimization

NIXXY AI: Private LLM-as-a-Service (LLMaaS) for Small and Medium Enterprise Customers SMEs (privacy, sovereignty, control)

NIXXY LABS & IP: Incubation, data (LeadNova), and licensing, with planned collaborations across decentralized AI and blockchain platforms.

Execution Priorities

Integrate EIL capacity into NIXXY CORE

Scale NIXXY COMM revenue and margins while expanding next-generation agentic AI offerings

Launch Leadnova

Commercialize Private LLMaaS (NIXXY AI) for SMEs

Advance data monetization through privacy-first consent and permissioned/tokenized pilots

The story is simple: platform first, telecom-anchored, edge-deployed, and privacy-by-design. With NIXXY CORE live and increased capacity onboard, Nixxy's strategy is now shifting from aspirational to actionable, positioning Nixxy for sustained growth in AI infrastructure, while establishing a strategic bridge to emerging decentralized markets. Nixxy is also committed to enhancing shareholder value by actively raising Nixxy's visibility with investors, analysts, and the broader market as its fundamentals strengthen.

Mike Schmidt

CEO

Nixxy Inc.

About Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) a technology company at the forefront of AI-powered business services, delivering the next generation of intelligent services across telecom, healthcare, and enterprise markets. Anchored by its proprietary AI Infrastructure platform, Nixxy provides scalable, secure, and LLM-agnostic infrastructure for deploying private AI at scale. From global voice and messaging to AI-enhanced diagnostics, Nixxy delivers solutions where infrastructure, intelligence, and monetizable data converge. With a strategy focused on platform extensibility, data monetization, and data access models, Nixxy is building the foundation for the future of enterprise AI deployment and private data economy.

