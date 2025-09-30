Sofidel Group: Sofidel Awarded the EcoVadis ESG Rating Platinum Medal for Its Commitment to Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Sofidel has been awarded the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis - one of the main international ESG rating standards - for its commitment to sustainability.

This is the highest recognition in the EcoVadis rating, placing Sofidel in the top 1% of companies with the highest scores in the global EcoVadis database, confirming its work in the areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

EcoVadis is a global provider of corporate sustainability ratings, with a network of over 150,000 companies assessed worldwide. Its methodology is based on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

Thank you to everyone whose hard work helped achieve this important result.

