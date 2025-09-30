Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 14:50 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sofidel Group: Sofidel Awarded the EcoVadis ESG Rating Platinum Medal for Its Commitment to Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Sofidel has been awarded the Platinum Medal by EcoVadis - one of the main international ESG rating standards - for its commitment to sustainability.

This is the highest recognition in the EcoVadis rating, placing Sofidel in the top 1% of companies with the highest scores in the global EcoVadis database, confirming its work in the areas of Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

EcoVadis is a global provider of corporate sustainability ratings, with a network of over 150,000 companies assessed worldwide. Its methodology is based on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000.

Thank you to everyone whose hard work helped achieve this important result.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sofidel Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sofidel-awarded-the-ecovadis-esg-rating-platinum-medal-for-its-commitm-1079901

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.