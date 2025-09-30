Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - National Preparedness Month has ended, but the need for vigilance and readiness has never been clearer. Recent events-whether civil or natural disasters-have underscored the fragility of life and shelter. The past month has shaken people's sense of stability in ways that extend beyond hurricanes and wildfires, reminding families of the importance of taking steps now to protect their loved ones.

ReadyWise, a leader in long-term food storage and emergency preparedness, is committed to helping households reclaim a sense of control and peace of mind in turbulent times. By making preparedness simple and accessible, ReadyWise empowers families to feel confident that they have the tools and resources to be self-sufficient, no matter what tomorrow brings.

Preparedness as Peace of Mind

If September proved anything, it is that emergencies don't wait for the "right time". Power outages, supply shortages, and civil unrest can upend normal life in an instant. What resonated most with families during ReadyWise's "30 Days of Preparedness" challenge was the reassurance that comes from knowing there is a plan in place, and that loved ones will not be left vulnerable when the unexpected happens. Once the power goes out or an emergency strikes, it's too late to start preparing. Families need to know their plan, build an emergency kit, and make sure everyone in the household understands it.

"Preparedness is not about fear-it's about confidence and peace of mind," said Norm Ramos, Marketing Director at ReadyWise. "Families can regain a sense of control simply by taking small, proactive steps. The real value is in the calm and security that preparation provides when everything else feels uncertain."

Beyond a Single Month

ReadyWise emphasizes that preparedness is not limited to a 30-day campaign. It is an ongoing commitment that strengthens households and, by extension, entire communities. By providing practical, reliable solutions-from long-lasting food and water storage to filtration and backup power-ReadyWise makes it possible for every family to be ready year-round.

While September may have shined the spotlight on preparedness, the mission continues: helping Americans turn uncertainty into resilience.

**About ReadyWise**

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, ReadyWise is a global leader in food manufacturing, specializing in high-quality, shelf-stable food. They offer a range of branded products including ReadyWise Emergency Food Kits, trusted for long-term food storage, ReadyWise Outdoor, featuring convenient meals for camping and adventure, and Simple Kitchen, their line of ready-to-eat meals and snacks. Beyond their own brands, they provide private label and co-manufacturing services in their USDA- and SQF-certified facility in Utah, ensuring top-tier quality and safety for partners. At ReadyWise, they are committed to innovation, reliability, and making food security accessible for all.

