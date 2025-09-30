New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Snowflake celebrates 2025 Startup Challenge

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 30th

Stocks are fractionally lower Tuesday morning following a winning start to the week. The major averages are on pace to end September and Q3 in the green. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% over the past three months.

Investors will be monitoring the latest developments in Washington as a potential government shutdown looms. If congress doesn't reach a funding deal by tonight, Friday's Jobs Report could be delayed.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) will celebrate three finalists for the 2025 Snowflake Startup Challenge, as well as its 5th anniversary of its listing.

Opening Bell

Blue Owl Capital celebrates the direct listing of Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE: OTF)

Closing Bell

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) celebrates its 5th anniversary of listing and the 2025 Startup Challenge

