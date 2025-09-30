NextTrip to Present at LD Micro "Main Event" Investor Conference in San Diego, October 19-22, 2025

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward travel company redefining how people discover, plan, and book travel, today announced it will participate in the LD Micro "Main Event" Investor Conference, taking place October 19-22, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

NextTrip management will deliver a 20-minute corporate presentation highlighting the Company's strategic progress and growth roadmap and will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event.

The presentation will cover:

NextTrip's transition from a recent "buying & building" phase into a focused operational growth mode

How its media-to-travel ecosystem bridges inspiration to bookings through JOURNY.tv, Travel Magazine 2.0, and the Company's proprietary NXT2.0 technology

Integration of recent acquisitions, including TA Pipeline and Five Star Alliance, which strengthen NextTrip's position in the luxury and groups segments

Updates on the Board of Directors and senior management, who collectively invested over $10 million in their stake in the company

"LD Micro's Main Event is one of the premier small-cap investor conferences in the U.S. and an ideal venue to share our story," said Bill Kerby, Founder & CEO of NextTrip. "We look forward to engaging with small cap and institutional investors and showcasing how our unique blend of media and travel technology is positioned to drive both growth and shareholder value."

Conference Details:

Event: LD Micro "Main Event" Investor Conference

Date: October 19-22, 2025

Location: San Diego, CA

Format: 20-minute company presentation + one-on-one investor meetings

Additional details, including the presentation schedule and webcast link (if available), will be shared on NextTrip's Investor site https://investors.nexttrip.com/events-presentations.

About NextTrip

NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) is redefining travel at the intersection of media and technology through a vertically integrated ecosystem that combines immersive content, smart booking tools, and premium services to inspire travelers first and seamlessly convert that inspiration into bookings. Powered by its proprietary NXT2.0 engine, NextTrip offers solutions across luxury hotels, cruises, group travel, and vacation packages, anchored by Five Star Alliance, featuring 5,000+ of the world's finest properties, and TA Pipeline, a leading group travel and agent booking platform for Mexico and the Caribbean. At the top of the funnel, its media brands, JOURNY.tv and Travel Magazine, reach millions of consumers through streaming and digital channels, creating a unique "content-to-commerce" model that drives high-value transactions for travelers while delivering measurable results for industry partners. NextTrip's proposition, Watch. Scan. Book. Go., captures its mission to transform inspiration into action. For more information, visit www.nexttrip.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to effectively integrate recently acquired businesses and partnered offerings with its own business; the Company's continued development efforts related to its various platforms; changes in the Company's business strategy, including with respect to the launch of new products, expansion into new markets and its marketing initiatives; market acceptance and use of the Company's platforms; changes in travel, and in particular group travel, trends; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect the Company; the overall level of consumer demand for NextTrip's products/services; general economic conditions and other factors affecting consumer confidence, preferences, and behavior in the travel industry; disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets; the financial strength of NextTrip's customers; NextTrip's ability to raise additional capital to fund its operations; NextTrip's ability to successfully implement its business strategy; stability of consumer demand for NextTrip's products; any breaches of, or interruptions in, NextTrip's information systems; fluctuations in the price, availability and quality of products as well as foreign currency fluctuations; NextTrip's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. NextTrip disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. For additional information regarding risks and uncertainties that could impact NextTrip's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in NextTrip's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in NextTrip's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 29, 2025, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

