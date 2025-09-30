Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Nueva Network Forms Strategic Alliance With Brilla Media, Appoints Alex Hernández as EVP of Enterprise Sales

Nueva & Brilla Join Forces for Content Creation, Distribution, and Sales Representation

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Nueva Network, the largest independently-owned Spanish-language audio network in the U.S., today announced a strategic alliance with Brilla Media and the appointment of Alex Hernández as Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Brand Partnerships. This partnership creates a comprehensive media ecosystem, combining Nueva's multi-platform audio reach with Brilla's digital storytelling platforms.

Hernández, formerly Chief Revenue Officer at Brilla Media, will now lead Nueva Network's enterprise sales initiatives and brand relationships. Reporting to Jose Mateo, President of Network Sales, he will oversee Nueva's offerings across terrestrial and digital audio, sports, entertainment news products, and Brilla Media's Minivelas, Nuestros Stories, Vibra Stream, digital assets, and programmatic content solutions. As part of this expansion, Nueva is opening a Miami office to better serve agencies and brands in the Southeast.

Miami-based Hernández brings more than 20 years of expertise in multicultural marketing, integrated partnerships, and business development. At Brilla Media, he doubled revenue through innovative product development and strategic relationships. He has held senior leadership roles at iHeartMedia, NBCUniversal Media, and NBCUniversal Hispanic Group, driving millions in revenue and launching record-breaking consumer engagement programs. Recognized as a results-driven leader, Hernández is known for helping brands achieve their goals through strategic thinking, collaboration, and a passion for innovation.

"Our alliance with Brilla represents the perfect marriage of audio's trusted voices with digital innovation," said Jose Villafañe, Founder & CEO of Nueva Network. "We are creating turnkey solutions that honor Latino storytelling traditions while embracing the future of media consumption. With Alex's appointment, Nueva becomes the largest independently owned sales and marketing organization, allowing us to expand our representation of other audio groups, digital platforms, and content creators."

"Today's announcement is just the beginning of a wide-ranging partnership," said Angela Sustaita-Ruiz, Chairwoman of Brilla Media Ventures. "Together with Nueva, we will deliver bigger distribution, deeper client service, and new innovations that will redefine how brands connect with U.S. Hispanic audiences."

The partnership unites Nueva's 60 million audience with Brilla's growing portfolio, delivering more than 150 million Hispanic video impressions. Together, they provide a single point of access to comprehensive cross-platform media solutions for the U.S. Hispanic market, which represents 19% of the population and wields $4.1 trillion in buying power.

About Nueva Network
Nueva Network is the fastest growing independently-owned multi platform Audio Media Company with reach and scale offering end-to-end solutions to effectively target the US Hispanic Market, delivering premium content across 556 stations in 112 markets with 97% coverage of the US Hispanic Market.

About Brilla Media Ventures
Brilla Media Ventures provides engaging cultural content for multicultural marketers through its owned and operated platforms, Nuestro Stories, Minivela, and Nuestro Studios. Offerings also include programmatic advertising technology services for scalable media delivery, digital shorts, influencer marketing, creative studio services, and brand activations.

Contact Information

Alex Hernandez
EVP of Enterprise Sales
Alex@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/nueva-network-forms-strategic-alliance-with-brilla-media-appoints-1073919

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
