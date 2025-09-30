Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The CE Shop LLC: Real Estate Careers Accelerated: The CE Shop Launches Alaska 30-Hour Salesperson Post-Licensing Course

All new Alaska licensees are required to complete 30 hours of Post-Licensing within one year of initial licensure.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / While Post-licensing education is a requirement for all newly licensed real estate salespersons in Alaska, it is also a fantastic opportunity to sharpen real estate skills and knowledge. The CE Shop makes it easy to meet this 30-hour requirement with flexible, online learning designed to fit busy schedules.

There is no reason to delay and risk losing licensure. Real estate salespersons can get ahead of the game and tackle the growing Alaska real estate market with confidence. The Alaska real estate market is heating up with home prices up 9.1% year-over-year in July, while the number of homes for sale rose by 3.9%, according to Redfin. With such high demand and limited inventory, qualified real estate professionals are more crucial than ever to help guide buyers and sellers through this fast-moving market.

With Alaska's healthy real estate market, now is the perfect time to invest in a real estate career. Keeping up with state regulations pays off--the average salary for an Alaska real estate agent in 2025 is $89,575, according to Indeed September 2025 data.

Why Choose The CE Shop?

  • State-approved, mobile-friendly courses

  • Unlimited practice exams to build confidence before the licensing test

  • Highest pass rates in the nation

  • 100% online, self-paced courses

  • Customer support available 6 days/week

  • Comprehensive career resources and continuing education

Explore The CE Shop's Alaska Post-Licensing education options and be sure to check out their career resources for more information on how to thrive in real estate.

About The CE Shop
The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional real estate education with online mortgage, real estate, home inspection, and appraisal courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals across the nation, whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press
Press@TheCEShop.com
720.822.5314

Contact Information

Liz Meitus
SVP, Corporate Communications
liz.meitus@theceshop.com
720-822-5314

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

.

SOURCE: The CE Shop LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/real-estate-careers-accelerated-the-ce-shop-launches-alaska-30-hour-salesperson-post-lice-1075635

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
