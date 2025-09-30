ZetrOZ Systems and Arthritis Foundation Deepen Partnership to Educate Patients

Innovative wearable ultrasound device effectively treats knee osteoarthritis and other soft tissue conditions with sustained acoustic medicine.

TRUMBULL, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / ZetrOZ Systems , inventor of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) technology, is expanding its educational outreach to help millions of people living with osteoarthritis (OA) and chronic joint pain, including U.S. veterans.

sam® is the first and only wearable, home-use ultrasound device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat knee osteoarthritis. Backed by more than 30 Level 1-5 clinical studies and over 3.7 million patient treatments, sustained acoustic medicine has been proven to reduce pain, restore function, and improve mobility in patients with moderate to severe OA.

The portable sam® unit delivers continuous, multi-hour ultrasound therapy that penetrates soft tissue, reduces inflammation, improves circulation, and accelerates the natural healing process. The therapy provides a safe, non-invasive, and opioid-free alternative for long-term management of knee osteoarthritis.

ZetrOZ Systems is also supporting veteran and arthritis patient education programs to increase awareness of sam® as an effective, at-home treatment option. The sam® 2.0 has also received the Arthritis Foundation's Ease of Use (SM) Certification, proving it is easier to use for people living with arthritis and chronic pain.

"Wearable ultrasound has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the daily lives of veterans and individuals living with arthritis," said George Lewis, president and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems and inventor of sustained acoustic medicine. "sam® gives patients control over their pain management without relying on invasive or pharmaceutical approaches."

By combining FDA clearance, robust clinical validation, and a growing base of patient success stories, sam® represents a breakthrough in the management of knee osteoarthritis and related musculoskeletal conditions.

The collaboration between ZetrOZ Systems and the Arthritis Foundation reflects both organizations' shared mission to improve quality of life through better pain management, enhanced movement, and increased access to innovative healthcare solutions.

