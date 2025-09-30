Paradigm Treatment Centers: Paradigm Treatment Expands Behavioral Health Advisory Team With Experts Serving Southern California and Beyond

With the addition of two new Behavioral Health Advisors, Paradigm Treatment takes a key step toward getting more people the help they need for a bright and healthy future.

MALIBU, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Paradigm Treatment, a part of the Altior Healthcare network and a national leader in residential mental health care, is excited to announce the addition of two new advisors to its Behavioral Health Advisory Team. Clairre Kirkpatrick, MSC, and Christine Driscoll, LAAC, bring unique skills, perspectives, and experience to the Paradigm Treatment advisory team, and in doing so, will help further Paradigm's mission of providing compassionate and effective mental health treatment.

Paradigm Treatment Expands Behavioral Health Advisory Team with Experts Serving Southern California and Beyond

Kirkpatrick comes to Paradigm Treatment with an extensive background as a mental health advocate and business development leader. She has experience in admissions, clinical outreach, and the building of provider networks, and has long served as an advocate for communities across Orange County, San Diego, and the Inland Empire. In joining the Paradigm Treatment team in Malibu, Kirkpatrick lends not just her experience in behavioral health but also her passion for early intervention and ability to connect with families during difficult times. This, plus her ongoing dedication to ensuring timely and compassionate care for youth, makes her an invaluable addition to the Paradigm Behavioral Health Advisory Team at a time of increasing demand for skilled residential care and support.

Driscoll is another exciting addition and will serve as a Behavioral Health Advisor for the Arizona region. With more than three decades of experience in mental health, including work in individual counseling, family systems, crisis counseling, and parenting support, Driscoll brings valuable insight to the advisory team. Prior to joining Paradigm Treatment, Driscoll created Mental Health Matters Arizona, an initiative to support the Arizona community with mental health resources, and co-founded the Scottsdale Youth and Community Coalition. Both demonstrate Driscoll's lifelong passion for helping others and her commitment to strengthening communities, especially around issues such as substance use, mental health, and eating disorders.

"The addition of Clairre and Christine to our Behavioral Health Advisory Team is well aligned with our broader mission toward providing thoughtful, clinically-informed support for adolescents, young adults, and adults," said Dustin Wagner, CEO at Paradigm Treatment. "We welcome not just their experience but their unending passion and commitment to our shared goals, particularly when it comes to access to quality mental health treatment and meaningful family support."

With its growing Behavioral Health Advisory Team, Paradigm Treatment makes important progress toward better serving people and families in need of qualified mental and behavioral health treatment. Interested readers can learn more by visiting https://paradigmtreatment.com/ or contacting Paradigm Treatment directly.

About Paradigm Treatment

Paradigm Treatment offers evidence-based practices for the treatment of a wide variety of mental health conditions in teens, young adults, and adults. With multiple residential treatment center locations and a commitment to sustainable recovery, Paradigm remains a national leader in mental health care, empowering individuals and their families to embrace wellness and a positive path forward.

About Altior Healthcare

Altior Healthcare is dedicated to expanding access to effective mental health treatment for as many people as possible. Through its nationwide network of treatment programs, Altior provides specialized services at Paradigm Treatment centers in Malibu, California; San Rafael, California; Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Austin, Texas, as well as at Ridge RTC locations in Milton, New Hampshire; South China, Maine; and Morrill, Maine.

