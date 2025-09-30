Nth Degree Appoints Industry Veteran Shana Carr as Chief Growth Officer

Shana Carr to Lead Expanding Sales Organization and Orchestrated Services Portfolio for Events of All Types.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Nth Degree, a leading provider of end-to-end event and experiential solutions, today announced the appointment of Shana Carr as Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created role, Carr will oversee the company's growing sales organization and drive an integrated suite of orchestrated services spanning trade show labor, event management, and general service contracting for corporate clients, exhibit houses, associations, and agencies.

A proven leader, Carr joins Nth Degree from ImpactXM, where she served as Chief Operating Officer. Her career includes senior roles at GES, Freeman, MC2 and other market leaders, bringing a broad perspective across the event ecosystem, from agency strategy to large-scale production and show operations. Carr's experience adds depth to Nth Degree's executive team and positions the company to accelerate expansion and innovation.

"Demand for cohesive, full-service event solutions is surging, and Shana's arrival comes at the right moment," said John Hense, Chief Executive Officer of Nth Degree. "With our expanded services and national footprint - strengthened by recent acquisitions and strategic investments - we're seeing clients and their agency partners seek resources capable of orchestrating everything from labor and logistics to creative execution and much more. Shana's track record building high-performing teams and scaling growth engines will help us meet that demand and unlock new opportunities for our customers."

In her role, Carr will align the organization around a unified growth strategy, deepen partnerships with exhibit houses and agencies, and expand program offerings for organizers and brand marketers seeking exceptional event outcomes and streamlined delivery across the U.S.

About Nth Degree

Nth Degree is a global leader in exhibitor and trade show services, event management, experiential marketing, and permanent installations. With warehouses and offices in more than 30 U.S. markets, the company delivers thousands of events annually for many of the world's most recognizable brands.

