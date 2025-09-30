Anzeige
30.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
CONQUERing Unveils FACETS: A Paris Fashion Week Debut Celebrating Every Side of You.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / CONQUERing, the lifestyle jewelry brand redefining the intersection of fashion and function, will make its Paris Fashion Week debut with FACETS, a runway presentation in partnership with Flying Solo.

Final fitting for FACETS by CONQUERing, Paris Fashion Week.

Two stylists make final adjustments on a model wearing layered jewelry, a denim vest, and a wide yellow belt during a fitting for CONQUERing's FACETS collection.

Just as the many facets of a gem reveal its full beauty, FACETS explores the multitudes within each of us-empowering audiences to embrace every side of themselves.

The Concept: FACETS

At its core, FACETS is built around a simple truth: none of us is just one thing. We are layered, complex, and ever-evolving. Each look in this collection reflects a different "facet" of the human experience, styled to spotlight CONQUERing's patented interchangeable design. Together, the seven individual looks and one final, unifying ensemble celebrate the beauty of self-expression in all its forms.

The show closes with a striking final piece-a bespoke creation that shifts from accessories to apparel-embellished with hundreds of jewelry elements. "It was such an honor to source and embellish the finale look, Empowered," said Via Nelson, CONQUERing stylist. "This piece brings together elements from every Facet, transforming them into one iconic design. For me, it represents the heart of our collection-the self fully realized-when every facet is expressed freely, they shine together, illuminating the most confident and powerful self."

The Eight Facets

The Aligned - Sleek, centered, balanced.

The Explorer - Bold, curious, adventurous.

The Connector - Magnetic, authentic, empathetic.

The Leader - Powerful, intentional, confident.

The Creator - Expressive, colorful, original.

The Healer - Grounded, intuitive, restorative.

The Uplifter - Bright, generous, optimistic.

The Empowered - The final look: iconic, radiant, complete.

"FACETS is more than a runway collection-it's a reflection of who we are as a brand and as a community," said Hallie Montague, Head of Marketing & Partnerships at CONQUERing. "Every look is inspired by the spirit of our customers-their creativity, their resilience, their joy. This debut is our way of celebrating the community that has grown with us and staying true to our mission of uplifting and empowering people around the world."

Learn more about the FACETS collection and explore exclusive Paris Fashion Week content at myconquering.com/pages/paris-fashion-week

About CONQUERing
CONQUERing is a globally recognized lifestyle jewelry brand known for its patented interchangeable designs that blend fashion and function, serving as both stylish accessories and fidget-friendly wellness tools. With more than 150,000 customers in 65 countries, the brand has cultivated a loyal community drawn to its blend of empowerment, self-expression, and connection. Recognized by Inc. Magazine for rapid growth three years in a row, and honored by FASHION Magazine, Milan Jewelry Week, and Fast Company for innovative design, CONQUERing continues to grow as a positive force in the fashion and lifestyle space.

Discover more at myconquering.com and follow the journey to Paris on Instagram at@myconquering.

Contact Information

Hallie Montague
Director of Brand & Partnerships
hallie@myconquering.com
513-216-5222

.

SOURCE: CONQUERing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/conquering-unveils-facets-a-paris-fashion-week-debut-celebrating-every-1078959

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
