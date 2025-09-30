Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Clutch Holdings LLC: Clutch Welcomes Welby?Health as a New Client

AMBLER, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Clutch is pleased to announce a new collaboration with Welby?Health, a leader in virtual care solutions that enhance on-premise services for provider practices and ACOs while boosting patient outcomes.

Welby Health is your clinic's virtual care extension, delivering chronic care management, remote patient monitoring, and transitional care support via licensed RN case managers and advanced digital tools. Their model eases staff workloads, improves revenue, and strengthens patient engagement all while improving outcomes, such as HEDIS compliance and readmission rates. To support Welby's mission,Clutch will apply its AI-powered Retention, Loyalty, and Engagement Platform to build longitudinal patient profiles, enabling highly targeted personalization. Together, Clutch and Welby Health will elevate program efficacy through tailored messaging, optimized via AI-driven insights and automation. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to human-centered healthcare," said Jim Mayhall, President of Clutch Health. "Welby's model is a perfect fit for the power of Clutch personalization. By using data to speak to each patient as an individual, we can drive engagement that genuinely improves outcomes and builds trust at scale."

Welby has several primary goals that the Clutch platform will help them achieve at scale.

  1. Boost Enrollment in Welby Programs
    The Clutch platform enables Welby to deliver personalized, timely outreach that meets patients on their preferred channels whether SMS, email, or mobile. Using predictive AI, each message is designed to align with patient behavior and readiness, removing friction and increasing the likelihood of enrollment.

  2. Foster a Feeling of Being Truly Heard
    With dynamic segmentation, Welby can group patients based on real-time data points such as care needs, communication preferences, and behavior patterns. This allows messaging to reflect each patient's unique experience, reinforcing that they're seen and understood. It builds trust at scale, while maintaining the integrity of individualized care.

  3. Increase Adherence Through Customized Content
    To keep patients engaged, Clutch helps Welby deliver content that aligns with each patient's journey. By responding to patient behavior and clinical data in real time, content becomes more relevant and effective, ultimately improving adherence and long-term outcomes.

Seth Merritt, CEO at Welby Health states, "Clutch gives us a new level of precision in how we communicate with patients. It allows us to be more thoughtful, more timely, and ultimately more effective in helping people stay connected to their care."

About Clutch
Clutch is an AI-powered Retention, Loyalty, and Engagement Platform that helps healthcare and commerce organizations build stronger relationships with patients, members, and customers. Through data-driven personalization, automation, and incentives, Clutch drives measurable outcomes in loyalty, retention, and health engagement.

About Welby Health
Welby Health empowers independent practices, accountable care organizations, and health systems with a virtual care model that streamlines care management, remote monitoring, and transitions between care settings. Its hallmark is combining NCQA-accredited care protocols with cutting-edge technology to improve clinical outcomes, lift revenue, and lighten clinician workloads. The WelbyCare platform delivers measurable success such as high reimbursement compliance, NPS, and improved HEDIS scores through tailored, efficient care coordination

Contact Information

Brett Renken
Marketing Director
brett.renken@clutch.ocm
+44 7950846824

.

SOURCE: Clutch Holdings LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/clutch-welcomes-welby%e2%80%afhealth-as-a-new-client-1079217

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
