As Much of U.S. Higher Education Struggles, American College of Education Thrives

ACE's unique operational model and student-centric focus allow it to add staff, programs, partnerships and scholarships even as financial uncertainty forces layoffs and tuition hikes throughout higher education.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / As U.S. colleges and universities cut staff, eliminate programs and hike tuition in response to political and economic uncertainty, American College of Education (ACE) is expanding. ACE is investing in people, programs, and technology, demonstrating that its mission-aligned, efficiency-driven model can thrive even as most of the higher education sector struggles.

"At ACE, we constantly work to keep costs down while developing academic programs that generate real economic value in the workplace for our graduates," said Geordie Hyland, president and CEO of ACE.

Founded in 2005, ACE is a national innovator providing quality, affordable and accredited online undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees. ACE is the third-highest conferrer of education master's degrees in the United States1, and its low tuition enables nearly nine out of 10 students to graduate debt-free2.

Most U.S. higher education institutions accept federal Title IV student loans, which makes them vulnerable to changes in federal funding. ACE is virtually unique in that it does not accept federal Title IV student loans, avoiding the high overhead and bureaucratic expenses of administering the program.

That also allows the college to avoid uncertainty around federal spending that is forcing cutbacks and price increases across the sector: Renowned institutions including Cornell University and Duke University have announced layoffs, while public universities in Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oklahoma have increased tuition significantly.

Instead, ACE can focus on maintaining low tuition and creating degree and certificate programs that appeal to students seeking career advancement.

"We are absolutely committed to transparency about how much an ACE degree will cost, which allows students to make the best decision for their future," Hyland said. "With student debt approaching $2 trillion, our growth reflects a broader shift toward accessible, value-driven education."

To support its growing student base, ACE is investing in the tools and infrastructure required for high-quality online learning. Upgrades in technology, platforms, and user experience are helping the college deliver a seamless and scalable educational model tailored for adult learners. In forgoing the costs associated with dormitories and athletic facilities, ACE can deliver essential academic services while passing the savings along to its students.

Those investments pay off in student success. ACE has an 85% graduation rate for all degree programs combined, significantly exceeding the national six-year completion rate of 62%. ACE students also receive a strong return on investment (ROI): According to a study by the consulting firm Lightcast, ACE students gain $19.20 in future earnings for every dollar of tuition , for a 120.7% annual return.

This performance and growth underscores ACE's resilience and adaptability during a time of sector-wide instability. The college's operating model, focus on transparency, and mission-driven approach continue to differentiate it from traditional institutions facing deep financial and operational strains.

