30.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Instant Pay Now Available in the Dispatch Driver App

New feature gives drivers faster, on-demand access to their earnings for everyday expenses.

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Dispatch, the technology leader in last-mile delivery, today announced Instant Pay in the Dispatch Driver App, enabling drivers to access their earnings immediately after completing deliveries. The new capability helps drivers cover time-sensitive expenses - like fuel, tolls, and everyday necessities - without waiting for standard payout cycles.

"With Instant Pay, we're giving drivers more control over their cash ?ow so they can focus on doing great work," said Joyce Scho?eld, VP of Product & UXD at Dispatch. "Drivers asked for faster access to earnings; we designed Instant Pay with them at the center, from the tap-simple experience to transparent terms."

Meeting Driver Needs

Instant Pay delivers value to drivers in three key areas:

  • Financial ?exibility: Access earnings right after delivery completion, no waiting for cycle payouts.

  • More control: Drivers choose when to transfer funds based on their needs and schedule.

  • Competitive parity: Delivers the convenience drivers expect from modern gig platforms within the Dispatch ecosystem they trust.

The launch of Instant Pay builds on Dispatch's mission to empower drivers with the tools and support they need to thrive in today's fast-paced gig economy.

About Dispatch: Dispatch is rede?ning last-mile delivery for the modern business. As the premier B2B delivery platform, Dispatch empowers organizations with scalable, technology-driven solutions that streamline logistics, enhance visibility, and improve customer satisfaction. Through its robust delivery management software, seamless API integrations, and a reliable network of independent contractor drivers, Dispatch enables businesses of all sizes to simplify and optimize their last-mile operations.

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
busek@accessnewswire.com

Joyce Schofield
Dispatch VP of Product & UXD
(952) 444-5280

.

SOURCE: Dispatch

