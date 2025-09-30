Token Communities Ltd.: TKCM is Entering the 700 Billion Dollar Affordable Housing Market

ASC Global Inc. is offering new solution to the affordable housing crisis in the U.S.

BRADENTON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / ASC Global Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Token Communities (OTCID:TKCM), company is now gearing up to enter the 700 billion dollar affordable housing market in the U.S.

According to David Champ who is the president and CEO of the company, affordable housing has been in huge demand throughout the U.S. in recent years (approximately 9 million units according to NLIHC), driven by a mix of economic pressures, demographics shifts, and policy uncertainty. After thorough research and studies, ASC Global Inc. has discovered the best approach to construct quality and durable affordable housing units is to utilize the modern light-steel frame structure modular kits, made in a highly automated and robotic factory within APOZ (FTZ + QOZ dual-status) and then shipped to the job site for final assembly and completion. This business model can achieve the following:

Eliminate Material Waste - it can significantly save the unnecessary material waste and unit cost by using precision laser cutting and welding equipment, Foolproof SOP - monitored Standard Operating Procedures to improve production efficiency and eliminate human error and delay, Reduced Labor Costs - greatly reduce the production plant and construction-site labor costs in a controlled environment, Discounted Material Costs - very favorable pricing achieved by large quantity material purchasing, Better Time Management - saving valuable time on both permitting and construction, results financial savings on both soft cost and hard cost.

Eric Fang who is the co-founder of the APOZ project further states, the company is teaming up with the largest light steel modular home manufacturer in Asia to build a 200,000. Sq.ft. facility at APOZ in 2026, the production capacity will be 50,000. units for the first year, and the projected sales price will be around $ 80,000. / unit ($ 4,000,000,000. in projected annual sales revenue, and $ 750,000,000. in projected annual gross profit). We will sell the finished & completed units for under $ 200,000. In Texas and Florida, and will sell the Home Kits to other builders through a distributorship network in the other states.

For any further information, please contact Mr. David Champ at (631) 397-1111.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this presentation contains "forward-looking information", including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Token Communities Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/tkcm-is-entering-the-700-billion-dollar-affordable-housing-market-1079485