Switchboard Health Acquires Conduce Health, Expanding AI-Enabled Specialty Care Capabilities

Acquisition advances value-based specialty care delivery by bringing predictive AI and precision patient-specialist matching into Switchboard's specialty care platform

BOISE, ID AND NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Switchboard Health, creators of a digital health platform connecting patients with high-value specialty care, today announced the acquisition of Conduce Health, an AI-driven solution for personalized multispecialty care. The acquisition will combine Switchboard's EMR-integrated software and virtual care network with Conduce's predictive analytics and clinical decision support technology to match patients with the best-fit specialists.

Founded in 2023 by an experienced team of health tech entrepreneurs and physicians and backed by AlleyCorp, Conduce developed an AI platform that makes specialty care proactive, predictive, and personalized. Its software empowers clinical teams to refer patients to optimal specialists based on nuanced clinical and personal variables.

Through this acquisition, Switchboard Health will integrate Conduce's advanced AI capabilities - including predictive models for disease progression, urgent medical needs, and precision patient-specialist matching - into its referral management, care navigation, and virtual care capabilities. These enhancements will enable Switchboard's provider and health plan clients to even more effectively connect patients to high-value specialists. Key Conduce team members will also join Switchboard.

"This acquisition squarely fits our mission to transform specialty care," said Derek Baird, CEO and co-founder of Switchboard Health. "The AI capabilities, expertise, and talent from Conduce will accelerate our progress in administering value-based specialty care models."

"We founded Conduce to ensure patients receive personalized, multispecialty care the first time, every time," said Najib Jai, MD, co-founder and CEO of Conduce Health. "We're excited to see Switchboard integrate Conduce's technology into its referral and care navigation workflows to advance that mission and deliver high-value specialty care at scale."

"We have always believed Conduce's AI-first approach could dramatically improve specialty care delivery," said Jeff De Flavio, MD, Conduce Board Chair and AlleyCorp Entrepreneur in Residence. "We look forward to seeing the outcomes from pairing Conduce technology and key team members with Switchboard's platform, value-based specialty care frameworks, and growing client base."

About Switchboard Health

Switchboard Health helps providers, health plans, and employers deliver high-value specialty care services. Our software platform and national specialty care network deliver improved access, reduced costs, and much-needed support to patients seeking care. For more information, visit www.switchboardhealth.com

About Conduce Health

Conduce provides AI-powered tools risk bearing entities, hospital systems, and payers need to deliver value-based specialty care. Our novel approach incentivizes value-based alignment, facilitates care coordination, and ensures timely access to high-quality personalized, and affordable specialty care. Learn more at www.conducehealth.com.

