SumHealth and Nucleus Genomics Partner to Bring Whole-Genome DNA Testing Into Healthcare Infrastructure

Partnership Makes Advanced, Clinical-Grade Genetic Insights Affordable and Accessible Through Hospitals, Pharmacies and Healthcare Systems Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / SumHealth and Nucleus Genomics today announced a partnership to make whole-genome DNA testing available directly through healthcare providers, hospitals, pharmacies, and consumer health channels across the country.

By combining SumHealth's healthcare distribution network with Nucleus' full-genome sequencing technology, the partnership aims to bring personalized medicine into everyday preventive care. Unlike most conventional genetic tests that analyze less than 0.1% of DNA, Nucleus' platform sequences all six billion letters, giving patients and doctors a far more complete picture of health risks.

Closing the Gap in Genetic Testing

Although genetic testing can play a major role in disease prevention and treatment, it has often been held back by high costs and integration challenges. With this partnership, SumHealth's relationships with providers and pharmacy networks make it possible to offer Nucleus' clinical-grade genomic testing within existing healthcare workflows, with little to no added burden and operational overhead on practitioners.

"Most genetic tests look at only a tiny fraction of your DNA - and miss critical health insights. By sequencing your whole genome, we can help patients and their doctors better understand their health and make better decisions about managing long-term health," said Kian Sadeighi, Nucleus' founder and CEO.

Immediate Impact on Patient Care

Healthcare systems can now offer patients comprehensive genetic screening for over 2,000 diseases through a simple at-home cheek swab. Results include actionable insights into cancer risks, cardiovascular disease, neurological conditions, and hereditary disorders that could affect both patients and their children.

Proven Technology in Clinical Use

Nucleus' sequencing technology has already helped patients uncover rare conditions that other DNA tests missed. Its 30x whole-genome sequencing achieves over 99.9% accuracy and meets HIPAA, CLIA, and CAP standards. Patients have used the platform to discover risks for conditions such as hereditary hemochromatosis and coronary artery disease, as well as factors influencing everything from alcohol metabolism to macular degeneration.

More Affordable Than Traditional Testing

A comprehensive set of individual genetic screenings can cost patients more than $3,000. Through this partnership, providers can offer full-genome analysis at a fraction of that cost, making advanced genetics available to a much wider population.

Availability and Next Steps

Healthcare systems, pharmacies, and partners interested in offering whole-genome DNA testing can access wholesale pricing and support immediately, including training and integration resources for smooth adoption. To get started, visit https://www.sumhealth.org/redefining-proactive-health-sumhealth-nucleus-genomics .

About SumHealth

SumHealth is revolutionizing proactive healthcare through innovative partnerships and distribution networks that make advanced medical technologies accessible across healthcare systems, hospitals, and pharmacies nationwide.

About Nucleus Genomics

Nucleus Genomics builds clinical-grade genetics forecasting software with a focus on generational health. Its flagship product, Nucleus IVF+, integrates deep genomic insight into every stage of IVF - enabling families to plan for health and longevity from the earliest stage.

