AG-Gear Unveils the Stockyard Shirt: A Technical Pearl Snap Designed for Ranchers and Farmers Who Demand More

FRANKLIN, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / AG-Gear, the technical farm and ranch wear company redefining performance apparel for the agricultural community, announced the launch of the Stockyard Shirt, a rugged yet lightweight ranch shirt built with advanced fabric technology to meet the demands of ranching, farming, and long days in the sun.

Stockyard Shirt From AG-Gear

Redefining Performance Apparel for the Agricultural Community

Built for the Ranch. Engineered for Performance.

Designed with real-world ranchers and farmers in mind, the Stockyard Shirt blends durability, comfort, and innovation:

Durable & Lightweight Fabric - Tough enough for rugged work, light enough for all-day wear.

4 Way Stretch - Full mobility for lifting, reaching, and daily chores.

Spill Resistant & Stain Release - Keeps you looking clean through dirt, sweat, and hard work.

Anti-Odor & Anti-Microbial - Freshness built in for long hours on the ranch or farm.

Quick-Dry & Moisture Wicking - Handles heat, humidity, and unexpected rain.

UPF 30+ Sun Protection - Shields against harmful rays during extended outdoor work.

Extreme Breathability - Mesh yoke, vented pockets, and laser-perforated panels keep air flowing.

Smart Storage - Hidden zip chest pocket, snap pockets, pen holder, and sunglass holder.

Integrated Sunglass Wipe - Keeps visibility sharp at all times.

Snap Front With Hidden Snap Down Collar - Classic pearl snap shirt styling with modern performance function.

"Ranchers and farmers deserve gear that works as hard as they do," said Devin Sweeney, CEO of AG-Gear. "The Stockyard Shirt is not just another farm shirt - it's a technical pearl snap engineered for performance in the toughest environments. Our customers asked for a ranch shirt that could handle long days in the saddle, the barn or the fields while still looking sharp. The Stockyard is our answer."

Designed for Ranching. Perfected for Farming.

The Stockyard Shirt is the latest innovation in AG-Gear's growing line of technical ranch wear. From ranching and farming to rodeos and daily chores, it's designed to deliver maximum performance and sun protection without sacrificing the traditional western look.

For more details about AG-Gear's technical approach to farm and ranch apparel, visit the brand's About AG-Tech page: https://www.aggearstore.com/pages/about-ag-tech.

For a limited time, AG-Gear is offering 30% off any item with the code "AGRI30" at checkout.

About AG-Gear

AG-Gear is a performance-driven farm and ranch wear company dedicated to outfitting the agricultural community with technical apparel built for durability, comfort, and western lifestyle authenticity. By combining innovation with heritage, AG-Gear designs apparel that keeps farmers, ranchers, and rodeo athletes moving, working, and thriving. Learn more at www.aggearstore.com.

SOURCE: AG-Gear

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/ag-gear-unveils-the-stockyard-shirt-a-technical-pearl-snap-designed-for-ranchers-and-fa-1079744