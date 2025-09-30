Exalate Raises the Bar for Secure AI-Assisted Enterprise Integrations

ANTWERP, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Exalate announced growing adoption of its AI-assisted integration engine, helping enterprises shorten delivery timelines and reduce manual work while meeting rising security and governance expectations.

With billions of issues and tickets moving across systems each year, integrations have become a costly bottleneck - slow, error-prone, and resource-intensive. Exalate positions AI as the key to removing that friction, with enterprises maintaining oversight at every step.

Exalate combines a script-based synchronization engine - built to handle both simple and complex integration scenarios - with AI that helps teams define and adapt sync rules in context. Every decision remains auditable, adjustable, and enterprise-owned. Early adopters report cutting setup time by up to 60%, with new workflows running in weeks instead of months.

"Companies today can't wait months to connect their systems," said Francis Martens, Co-founder and CTO of Exalate. "With AI-assisted integration, our customers are moving faster, cutting friction, and reaching business goals sooner-without losing control or compromising governance."

A Cultural Shift: The Rise of the Citizen Integrator

Across industries, AI is reshaping not only how integrations are defined but also who takes part in defining them. A new role is emerging inside enterprises: the citizen integrator. These are business and operations professionals who understand workflows in context and, with AI guidance, can now translate that knowledge into live integrations.

Exalate makes this shift possible with a layered model: AI at the top simplifies configuration, while the synchronization engine at the foundation guarantees execution at scale. Built and refined over more than a decade, this approach lets enterprises involve more stakeholders in shaping integrations - without losing stability, governance, or control. What was once invisible back-office plumbing is now becoming a visible driver of productivity and growth.

By extending integration capabilities beyond IT, organizations can launch faster, reduce bottlenecks, and preserve engineering talent for higher-value work. Legacy and niche systems - often left isolated - can be pulled into the network, while larger, complex webs of connected systems become easier to manage and scale.

AI's Impact on IT Teams: From Overworked to Overseeing

As AI takes on repetitive configuration work, IT leaders are freed to focus on compliance, security, and operational efficiency. Their role is shifting from day-to-day implementation to ensuring integrations align with company policies, regulatory requirements, and long-term business strategy.

The advantage of AI-assisted integration is that the technology adapts to users - helping them translate business needs into working integrations without deep technical skills. The key shift is accessibility.

"Instead of handling every detail, IT leaders will focus on making sure integrations align with company policies and security requirements," said Francis Martens. "AI can do the heavy lifting, but oversight and accountability remain with people."

Governance as the Foundation for AI in Integration

Adopting AI in integration is a significant transition - one that requires training and upskilling to ensure smooth adoption. Exalate's AI-assisted integrations are designed with governance controls at their core. AI can propose, but human oversight ensures control-a critical safeguard in industries where compliance failures or data leaks are existential risks.

The rise of AI is attracting many new players to the integration space, chasing quick fixes or surface-level simplicity by bolting AI onto rigid templates. But those shortcuts tend to collapse as workflows grow more complex or when compliance becomes non-negotiable.

"Security and governance can't be an afterthought," added Francis Martens. "They are the foundation. Companies need confidence that integrations remain fully under their control - no compromises."

Companies can no longer treat integration as background plumbing. It has become the hidden layer that determines whether an organization can innovate at scale or be slowed by complexity. Those with the right solution in place can free their teams, secure their data, and gain speed without losing control. Those who don't risk being overrun by the very systems meant to serve them.

With the combination of trusted expertise, flexibility, and governance-first AI, Exalate is uniquely positioned to meet integration needs across both simple and complex scenarios - at the speed today's enterprises demand.

