Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a technology-driven financial services provider, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually on Monday, September 29, 2025. Each of the matters set out in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated August 29, 2025 (the "Circular") was approved by the shareholders as follows:

Election of Directors

The following seven director nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed:

David Guebert

Nitin Kaushal

Graham Rankin

Barret Reykdal

Gordon Reykdal

Scott Sinclair

Amy ter Haar

Appointment of Independent Auditors

MNP LLP was appointed to serve as the Company's auditor until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until a successor is otherwise appointed, and the Board of Directors of the Company was authorized to fix the renumeration of the auditors.

Annual Approval of Omnibus Share Incentive Plan

The Company's Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan") was ratified and approved by a majority of disinterested shareholders of the Company. The Plan is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's Plan provides for the grant of options ("Options"), restricted share units ("RSUs"), performance share units ("PSUs" and together with the RSUs, "Share Units") and deferred share units ("DSUs" and together with the Options and Share Units, "Awards"). The Plan includes a "rolling" stock option plan component that sets the maximum number of common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the exercise of Options granted thereunder, together with the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan and the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to any other security based compensation arrangement of the Company, at 10% of the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis from time to time. In addition, the Plan sets the maximum number of Common Shares reserved for issuance, in the aggregate, pursuant to the settlement of Share Units and DSUs granted under the Plan at 5,000,000 Common Shares.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to help individuals and businesses manage money better. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of over 650 people operating in the United Kingdom and Canada providing fully fee-for-service solutions across two business pillars operating in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), which helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt, and Financial Services, which provides digital tools and credit access programs that support Canadians on their financial journey, all without lending money.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild financial health and wealth, the Company is committed to providing affordable, innovative, and responsible financial solutions that create lasting value for our clients, customers, and shareholders.

We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client and consumer services with our own affordability assessment programs with specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

