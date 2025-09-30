Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that it has completed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of additional exploration mineral licences (claims) in Newfoundland as part of its continued exploration efforts pursuant to the purchase agreement (the "Agreement") entered into with a third- party vendor (the "Vendor").

Highlights include:

The Acquisition adds known significant mineralization at surface with potential at depth and along strike to the holdings of Galloper Gold's Glover Island property.

Surficial trenching values of up to 11.5g/t Au in channel sampling have been collected from historic exploration campaigns at Keystone and Jacomar prospects.

Increase in mineralized strike length of the Lucky Smoke prospect by 400m with addition of the Vendor mineral licence; Lucky Smoke was drilled in 2024 intersecting significant results up to 18.79g/t Au in drill core .

Galloper Gold's mineral lands holdings on Glover Island cover 122km 2 .

Favorable geological continuity along strike and down dip in the mineralized body that comprises Tomahawk-Lucky Smoke-Keystone-Jacomar mineralized corridor.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Galloper has agreed to purchase from the Vendor four (4) claims in one (1) mineral licence on Glover Island in Newfoundland adjacent to its existing mineral licences. As compensation, Galloper has issued the Vendor a lump sum payment and a NSR of 1% with a $250,000 buyback provision.

Galloper Gold's CEO, Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, commented: "The acquisition of the historic mineral claims hosting the Keystone and Jacomar prospects adds significant value to the company. The known surficial mineralization of Galloper Gold's Lucky Smoke deposit on Glover Island has been extended by 400m. Further, the mineralization is of the same character and is geologically connected in the same rocks that host the 178,800oz Au, 43-101-compliant, Lunch Pond South Extension resource which Galloper Gold was awarded by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador in July of this year. Galloper continues to be a breakout player in the gold and base metals sector capitalizing on exciting opportunities to deliver increasing shareholder value."

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration on Glover Island for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 477 claims in 15 mineral licences totaling 12,200 hectares.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

