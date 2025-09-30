Jason Cottrell appointed president to drive vendor-neutral AI transformation guidance; new Executive Board advances end-user-inclusive leadership model

The MACH Alliance, the industry authority on composable enterprise architecture in the AI era, today announced the results of its 2025 Executive Board elections. To equip enterprise organizations with the knowledge and guidance they need as agentic AI reshapes global businesses, the Alliance revealed a newly elected, expanded Executive Board that includes a new president and end-user ambassadors. This leadership evolution reflects the Alliance's commitment to practitioner-led guidance as enterprises navigate AI transformation.

Appointed by the MACH Alliance Executive Board, Jason Cottrell, founder and CEO of Orium, will serve as MACH Alliance president effective Sept. 30, 2025. Cottrell's appointment ensures critical continuity as the Alliance navigates an ambitious transition from composable commerce stewardship to agentic ecosystem orchestration.

A pioneering founder and driven visionary deeply immersed in the future of connected systems, Cottrell will serve as president for a two-year term, joined by an appointed end-user co-president in September 2026. Cottrell's experience creating market-leading solutions and his deep understanding of both the technical foundations of MACH and the emerging agentic landscape make him uniquely qualified to lead the Alliance through this period of transformation.

"I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for the MACH Alliance," Cottrell said. "This election underscores our strength as a global community of innovators and brand leaders, co-creating the next horizon of composability. In the weeks ahead, we will share bold announcements that reinforce our MACH foundations while charting an ambitious next phase for the Alliance."

Additionally, two end-user ambassadors have joined the Executive Board to strengthen the Alliance's commitment to practitioner-led guidance and real-world deployment insights.

Paul Curtis, CTO and e-commerce director, easyJet

Danielle Diliberti, CEO and co-founder, Sommsation

Finally, six seats from the organization's membership were elected or reelected to the Executive Board. These appointments include:

Amanda Cole, CMO, Bloomreach

Karl Hampson, CTO, data and AI, Valtech

Travis Hess, CEO, BigCommerce

Jen Jones, CMO, commercetools

Dana Lawson, CTO, Netlify

Marco Kormann Rodrigues, EMEA partner leader, retail and consumer goods, Amazon Web Services

With deep expertise in composable architecture, AI transformation, and enterprise modernization, the new Executive Board brings the precise technical leadership needed to advance the MACH Alliance's vision.

"Agentic AI is rewriting the rules of enterprise technology," Curtis said. "The MACH Alliance has a pivotal role in making it relevant and bringing it to life-something I'm very excited to be a part of."

This announcement comes ahead of the Alliance's inaugural MACH X event in London next month. The two-day event will bring digital leaders together to move beyond AI hype and drive organizations forward through candid discussions, use cases, and expert perspectives to define practical next steps.

Follow the MACH Alliance on LinkedIn for upcoming news about the Alliance's new mission to make agent-to-agent ecosystems a trusted, open, and scalable reality.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(6) industry body dedicated to advancing composable enterprise architecture. As AI transforms how organizations architect and scale digital experiences, architecture based on MACH principles has become foundational to delivering the agility, innovation, and future adaptability enterprises need to thrive.

Guided by the five principles Composable, Connected, Incremental, Open, and Autonomous the MACH Alliance defines the framework for the next era of enterprise technology. Through member certification, expert community, and real-world guidance, the MACH Alliance supports organizations in confidently adopting open and transformative technologies to future-proof their business.

The MACH Alliance represents over 100 member companies worldwide, including global enterprises, technology vendors, and system integrators. It welcomes enterprise practitioners to the community who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250930066667/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Abby Nelson

Ketner Group Communications (for MACH Alliance)

abby.nelson@ketnergroup.com