Peru's leading MVNE, running on Claro Peru, signs with Totogi to accelerate growth with cloud-native, AI-driven agility

Totogi today announced that Guinea Mobile, an MVNE powering seven digital brands, including Cuy Móvil, has selected Totogi's cloud-native multi-tenant BSS platform to support the next phase of its growth. Leveraging the platform's multi-tenancy architecture, Guinea Mobile will gain the agility to launch new MVNOs in weeks, roll out new offers instantly, and leverage AI-powered campaign automation to grow revenue and reduce churn.

Guinea Mobile has signed an agreement to serve all of its MVNO brands on the Totogi BSS Platform, ensuring roadmap certainty, operational continuity, and faster innovation. The company will also leverage Totogi's PlanAI and churn prediction tools, using AI-powered insights to sharpen growth strategies and maximize customer lifetime value.

"When choosing a BSS platform, we needed a partner we could count on for the long term. Totogi gives us that confidence," said Mariano de Osma, CEO at Guinea Mobile. "We built Guinea Mobile to launch digital-first MVNOs, expand across borders, and move faster than traditional operators. Totogi's cloud-native platform and AI capabilities give us the speed and flexibility we need to lead the market."

The shift from rigid on-premise infrastructure to Totogi's modern SaaS and multi-tenancy architecture eliminates the operational barriers that constrain traditional MVNOs and MVNEs, enabling Guinea Mobile to:

Launch new digital brands across Latin America in weeks, accelerating time to revenue





Continuously roll out new features and offers without downtime or manual processes





Leverage AI to design plans, reduce churn, and drive subscriber growth at scale

Guinea Mobile's decision reflects growing momentum among forward-thinking MVNEs who recognize that on-premise infrastructure has become a competitive liability in markets demanding rapid service launches and AI-powered optimization.

"Guinea Mobile is showing what winning looks like in today's market embracing modern cloud technology and AI while their competitors remain trapped by on-premise legacy systems," said Danielle Rios, Acting CEO of Totogi. "While other MNOs, MVNEs, and MVNOs struggle with months-long deployment cycles and manual processes, Guinea Mobile will be launching new brands in weeks and using AI to optimize revenue. Any provider still running legacy on-premise infrastructure and not using AI to optimize revenue isn't just behind on technology they're losing the ability to compete."

With Totogi, Guinea Mobile joins a growing number of operators choosing cloud-native, AI-powered platforms over on-premise systems. The company will leverage Totogi's stability, continuous innovation, and modern SaaS architecture to confidently expand across Latin America.

About Totogi

Totogi's world-class, AI-powered monetization platform is used by CSPs to generate revenue with its BSS Magic, cloud-native BSS platform, AI-generated Plan Design, programmatic messaging APIs, and more. Born natively on the public cloud, telcos of all sizes can easily integrate new services to craft superior subscriber experiences and create new monetization pathways. Totogi is a SaaS platform, a model that is catalyzing innovation in the telecom industry. Totogi is an Amazon Partner and is available to buy in the AWS Marketplace. Learn more at Totogi.com.

About Guinea Mobile

Guinea Mobile SAC is a Latin American technology startup that acts as a telecommunications service enabler, founded in 2016 and based in Lima. We provide everything necessary for those interested in creating their own private-label virtual mobile operator, without the need for prior industry knowledge. For more information visit: https://guinea.pe

