Meetup, the digital platform that has been connecting people in real life for more than two decades, has just unveiled a significant redesign.

Combining lively visuals with a streamlined experience, the new look marks Meetup's biggest design evolution to date and signals a firm belief in the platform's continued growth and bright future. As of today, Meetup's new design is live on Web, with Mobile coming soon.

About the new design

The redesign introduces an updated visual identity that better captures the essence of Meetup-people coming together and building human connections through fun and meaningful experiences. To this end, the new look features more high-quality photography that celebrates people in real-life scenarios, as well as a new logo, brighter color palette, updated fonts, and expressive new icons.

The interface is also now even more user-friendly: The layout has been refined with better spacing, stronger contrast, and clearer hierarchies to improve readability. Navigation and content discovery have been simplified so that both members and organizers can find what they need with fewer clicks.

"We wanted to make Meetup feel even more inviting and intuitive, while celebrating the visual elements that can play a huge part in conveying the energy of a community," explained Alex Landra, the Meetup product designer leading the effort. "The experience of connecting with other people begins the moment you arrive on the platform, and we want it to be as smooth and enjoyable as possible right from the start."

The full redesign follows previous groundwork in updating critical aspects of the Meetup experience, such as a new Mobile layout for the page where members can explore and discover events. Since launching the update, RSVPs from that page jumped by 20%-showing that improvements to the digital experience can spark more real-world connections.

Bridging the old and the new

Adult Gen Z and young Millennials now represent some of Meetup's most engaged users, accounting for 40% of monthly active users and representing the most active age group globally. In an era of digital fatigue and isolation, Meetup has become a trusted way for this generation to find face-to-face experiences.

"It's inspiring to see so many young people drawn to a platform that started before some of them were even born," said Chiara Vivaldi, product lead at Meetup. "We wanted the new look to resonate with our younger audience while honoring the spirit of Meetup and the community who've made it thrive, making it warmer and more welcoming for everyone who uses it."

So while the look of the platform feels new, the core experience remains unchanged. Essential navigation and the logic of how organizers and members plan and discover events and groups work just as they always have.

A step in a series of Meetup improvements

Since joining the Bending Spoons suite of digital products in 2024, Meetup has rolled out a series of improvements to enhance the experience for both members and organizers. Notable examples include Meetup Starter, the platform's first-ever free plan for new organizers, as well as AI-powered recommendations for more personalized event discovery. Further updates are described in a recent article on the Meetup blog.

These efforts have contributed to +20% year-over-year growth in new registrations.

About Meetup

Meetup is the leading platform for finding and building local communities. Since its launch in 2002, it has helped millions of people around the world connect over shared interests and passions. From professional networking to creative pursuits to outdoor adventures, Meetup makes it easy to organize, discover, and attend events that matter.

About Bending Spoons

Bending Spoons has served a billion people across the globe through its suite of digital technology businesses, including Evernote, Meetup, komoot, Remini, StreamYard, and WeTransfer. Its products are currently used by more than 300 million people and 10 million paying customers each month.

