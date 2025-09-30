Elemental Machines, a pioneer in intelligent lab operations solutions, announced it has been recognized in the latest Gartner Hype Cycle for the Internet of Things, 2025 report. This report evaluates innovations and trends impacting Internet of Things leaders.

Elemental Machines believes the research helps leaders gauge technology maturity and adoption for road map planning.

"Being mentioned in the Gartner Hype Cycle report is a clear sign of the momentum Elemental Machines has built," said Rob Estrella, CEO of Elemental Machines. "This is a valuable opportunity for us to showcase how our work is solving real customer problems and improving outcomes, while shaping the future of connected lab technology and operational intelligence."

Elemental Machines' platform spans data management, security, asset utilization, and integration across laboratory hardware and software to help convert sensor data into operational intelligence for regulated lab and manufacturing environments.

"The mention validates both the technology and Elemental Machines' vision as the market moves from hype to proven, high-impact deployments," said Sridhar Iyengar, Founder and Chief Strategy Technology Officer at Elemental Machines.

About Elemental Machines

Elemental Machines' Intelligent Operations Platform transforms raw lab and facility data into intelligence you can act on. Built by scientists and engineers who understand the demands of modern research and manufacturing environments, we connect the physical and digital worlds to simplify, optimize, and future-proof operations. From incubators to enterprise-level sites, our ecosystem combines wireless sensors, utilization tracking, custom dashboards, interactive floorplans, business intelligence tools, and seamless integrations with systems like LIMS, MES, QMS, CMMS, and ELNs, giving teams complete visibility, predictive insights, and audit-ready compliance tools. Leaders in science, facilities, and technology worldwide trust Elemental Machines to help them act faster, reduce operational risk, and shift from reactive to proactive management. With the industry's most expansive integration library and a robust partner ecosystem, we empower organizations to accelerate innovation, ensure scientific integrity, and get more value from every asset.

