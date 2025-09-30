International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Renews Partnership with School the World for Seventh Corporate Service Trip

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is pleased to announce its continued sponsorship of School the World, an organization focused on providing access to quality education in Central America. For the seventh time, IMG will be sending a group of employees on a week-long, corporate service trip to Guatemala where they will help build a new school for a community in need.

"Our ongoing partnership with School the World continues to be a meaningful part of IMG's culture. We're proud to support the 2026 service trip and provide our employees with the opportunity to engage directly in work that reflects our purpose of being there to protect and enhance the well-being of our customers and global communities, both at home and around the world," said Josh Stoffel, IMG Chief Human Resources Officer.

The IMG School the World team members were selected based on applications submitted via written essay or video. Submitted applications were carefully reviewed, and 7 IMG employees were chosen to embark on the trip of a lifetime.

School the World was founded in 2009 to fight extreme poverty by bringing quality education to children in Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama. Since its founding, the non-profit organization has built more than 170 schools and served nearly 190,000 children.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with IMG for another corporate service trip in 2026," said Kate Curran, Founder and CEO of School the World. "Their ongoing support plays a vital role in advancing our mission to address the global education crisis. We are looking forward to another impactful trip to Guatemala together."

The upcoming service trip will take place March 1-7, 2026. For more information about School the World, visit https://schooltheworld.org/.

About IMG® (International Medical Group®)

IMG® (International Medical Group®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. The preeminent provider of travel and health safety solutions, IMG offers a wide range of insurance programs, including international private medical insurance, travel medical insurance, and travel insurance, as well as enterprise services, including insurance administrative services and 24/7 emergency medical, security, and travel assistance. IMG's world-class services, combined with an extensive product portfolio, provide Global Peace of Mind® for travelers, students, missionaries, marine crews, and other individuals or groups traveling, working, or living away from home. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

About School the World

Our mission is to disrupt the cycle of extreme poverty through the power of quality education. We believe that by working together we can create a world where every child has the quality education they deserve. That is why we work both on the ground in poverty-stricken communities who have little to no access to education, as well as right here in the U.S., providing students, families, and companies the opportunity to create change. Our strategy is to work at the grassroots level, organizing communities around education from early childhood through adolescence. Our Service Program amplifies our impact at home & abroad. Everyone, working together, towards making our world a more just place. Learn more at www.schooltheworld.org.

