S30.world launches 'The Masterpieces' - a celebration of Nissan's S30 platform

A limited-run of factory-correct restorations of the iconic Datsun 240Z will become available, with the first one to be sold at auction in the United States on October 23rd 2025

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S30.world , a company dedicated to the preservation and celebration of the legendary Datsun 240Z sports car, today announced the launch of its exclusive restoration initiative: The Masterpieces.

This unique program is focused on the full, factory-accurate restoration of Datsun 240Zs and Nissan Fairlady Z, also known by the S30 chassis code, to a level of detail that makes them identical to how they left the production line over 50 years ago.

Each vehicle in the Masterpieces program keeps its original exterior and interior color and undergoes a complete, ground-up restoration. The process is guided by an obsessive commitment to authenticity, where every component is either restored or remanufactured to original specifications. From the expertly built drivetrain with its matching numbers engine to the flawlessly restored original interior, right down to the smallest original equipment fasteners, nothing is overlooked.

"No expense or effort will be spared to achieve this peak level of quality," says Chris Visscher, founder of S30.world.

What truly sets these examples apart is the craftsmanship applied to the bodywork. Every shell is meticulously returned to its original condition with such precision that no trace of welding or repair is visible, even under close inspection by the most trained eye. All spot welds are recreated exactly as they were applied by the factory, matching both the original pattern and technique.

The authenticity of the Masterpieces was affirmed in October 2024, when Takeo Miyazaki, a member of the original S30 development team at Nissan, tested three completed cars. After experiencing them firsthand, Miyazaki San remarked that the cars "truly brought him back in time and that he was amazed with the perfection in details" A powerful validation from someone whose hands contributed to the development of the original 240Z.

The auction will take place on the renowned Bring-a-trailer site and it represents a rare opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history. The auction date of October 23rd, 2025 marks exactly 56 years since the car was first introduced at the Tokyo Motor Show in 1969. In Japan, the number 23 holds a special meaning for Nissan, a subtle nod hidden in the language itself. In Japanese, the number 2 is pronounced "ni" and 3 is "san" - together forming "ni-san", a phonetic match for "Nissan." Because of this, the number 23 has long been associated with the brand, especially in motorsports, where Nissan racing cars have proudly worn the number 23 on their doors for decades. By starting the auction on the 23rd of October, S30.world not only pays tribute to the cars themselves, but also to Nissan's heritage and the legacy of precision, pride, and performance that the brand represents.

"The commitment to quality and accuracy exhibited in these restorations is unsurpassed. I am excited to partner with S30.world and bring these special 240Z's to market" says Adam Eisenhauer, from Garage 44, the US firm coordinating the sale of the cars in the United States.

About the Datsun 240Z / Nissan Fairlady Z

Introduced in 1969 by Nissan, the Datsun 240Z revolutionized the sports car market. With its sleek styling, robust inline-six engine, and accessible price point, the 240Z brought European sports car aesthetics and performance to a global audience, but with Japanese engineering and reliability.

Presented as the Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan and other markets such as North America as Datsun 240Z, the S30 chassis quickly became a cultural icon and a motorsport success. It established the Z-car legacy that continues to this day. Its design, performance, and significance have earned it a permanent place among the most influential sports cars ever produced.

About S30.world

S30.world is an automotive specialist company focused exclusively on the S30 platform, offering restoration services and the production of some particularly important and hard-to-find parts. The company has a deep commitment to preserving the legacy of this beloved car model and supporting the community that cherishes it.

S30.world is backed by leading experts from across the globe including Japan, the USA, Australia, the UK, Hungary, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Germany all united by a shared passion for Nissan's S30 platform.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785665/S30_world_Team.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785666/S30_world_museum.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785667/S30_world_Takeo_Miyazaki.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785664/S30_world_Logo.jpg

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about the Masterpieces program, please contact:

Chris Visscher

Founder, S30.world

Chris@s30.world

Adam Eisenhauer

Garage-44 for US sales

ap.eisenhauer@gmail.com

www.S30.WORLD

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/s30world-launches-the-masterpieces---a-celebration-of-nissans-s30-platform-302570754.html