Dienstag, 30.09.2025
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
30.09.2025 15:10 Uhr
Digital Science introduces Dimensions Research Security API

Critical research security data points can now be integrated into institutions' and agencies' workflows

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2025API.

Built on Digital Science's Dimensions- the world's largest interconnected global research database - the Dimensions Research Security API offers universities and government agencies a powerful way to integrate research security oversight into their internal systems.

A new era of embedded research security

The Dimensions Research Security API helps compliance teams quickly identify potential areas of concern - such as undisclosed affiliations, sensitive funding sources, or collaborations that may require further investigation.

By embedding this trusted data directly into compliance, HR, and grants workflows, institutions and agencies can streamline reviews, strengthen oversight, and safeguard both funding and reputations - while ensuring that final compliance decisions remain with in-house experts.

Strengthen research security oversight at scale

Digital Science's VP of Research Integrity and Security, Dr Leslie McIntosh, said: "Institutions globally are under increasing pressure to enforce safeguards around research security, protect intellectual property, manage conflicts of interest, and comply with evolving government regulation.

"Since we launched the initial version of Dimensions Research Security just two years ago, it's proven to be of immense value to universities and government agencies alike, including agencies protecting U.S. research. Our new API will strengthen research security oversight at scale, enabling the review of researchers and collaborators, with structured data that supports efficient workflows.

"More than ever it's important to be able to surface hidden risks early. The Dimensions Research Security API will enable compliance teams to incorporate research security data points, such as dual affiliations, with internally held data, so they can more effectively conduct holistic reviews at scale," Dr McIntosh said.

Digital Science's VP of Research Security & Intelligence, Mark Franco, added: "Dimensions Research Security (DRS) has significantly improved how funding agencies and universities identify and address potential research security risks in line with current regulations.

"By increasing transparency, DRS fosters strong collaboration between funders and institutions, helping them not only mitigate risks but also engage and educate researchers when discrepancies arise in self-disclosure forms.

"For investigative and oversight agencies, DRS enables proactive detection of risks, such as undisclosed collaborations or dual affiliations with prohibited entities, that may require further review.

"The new DRS API further enhances these capabilities by enabling large-scale, repeatable queries, streamlining workflows, and integrating DRS insights with other key data sources."

Features of Dimensions Research Security API

  • Embeds directly into an institution's workflows and secure systems - strengthen oversight without adding extra steps
  • Makes reviews defensible - every flagged record comes with structured outputs, metadata, and clear, actionable reasons for flags being raised
  • Works at scale with speed - supporting thousands of reviews under tight timelines with structured, continuously updated data
  • Supports flexible risk parameters - configure risk parameters according to need

Discover more about the new Dimensions Research Security API - and request a demo today.

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensionshosts the largest collection of interconnected global research data, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. Follow Dimensions on Bluesky, Xand LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry, and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.comand follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on Xor on LinkedIn.



Media contact David Ellis, Press, PR & Social Manager, Digital Science: Mobile +61 447 783 023, d.ellis@digital-science.com

