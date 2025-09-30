AutoRek earns Microsoft's designation, setting new standards for trusted AI-powered financial operations.

AutoRek today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Solutions Partner Certified Software Designation for Financial Services AI. This recognition follows Microsoft's rigorous evaluation process.

"Financial institutions are right to demand more from vendors leveraging AI; achieving gains in productivity and capability, while retaining a strong governance and security posture," said Steve McCrum, VP of Platform, AI, Architecture at AutoRek. "This designation validates our commitment to delivering AI-powered automation within a compliant framework that firms can trust with their most sensitive data and critical operations helping them cut costs, reduce risk, and accelerate time-to-value."

"Earning the Microsoft Solutions Partner Certified Software Designation for Financial Services AI highlights AutoRek's commitment to delivering secure, scalable AI that financial institutions can trust," said Dave Collier, UK Financial Services Lead, Microsoft. "As AI becomes a foundational capability in financial services, AutoRek exemplifies how partners can drive innovation while ensuring transparency and trust."

Why it Matters for Financial Institutions

Financial institutions face mounting pressure to improve efficiency, reduce risk, and maintain trust in the technologies that power their operations. The rapid progression of AI tools in recent years provides financial services firms with technology to address these challenges. The Microsoft Solutions Partner with certified software for Financial Services AI designation confirms that AutoRek:

Demonstrates a proven track record for customer success across global financial institutions

Meets rigorous technical and interoperability requirements across Microsoft solution areas

Delivers industry-specific AI capabilities, including integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot and applications built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models

Maintains high standards for data security and regulatory compliance

Is fully transactable in Microsoft's commercial marketplace-enabling streamlined B2B procurement and deployment

Built on Azure and available in the Microsoft Marketplace, AutoRek enables firms to eliminate manual reconciliation bottlenecks, reduce the cost of control, and increase confidence in regulatory reporting. Through its cloud-native platform, AutoRek delivers:

Real-time processing of millions of transactions daily to accelerate time-to-close

Intelligent automation that adapts to changing data patterns to reduce operational overhead

Enterprise-grade compliance and security controls to safeguard trust with regulators and customers

About AutoRek

For over 30 years, AutoRek has been the trusted partner to leading financial institutions worldwide, providing an end-to-end platform for automating reconciliations, data management, and regulatory reporting. Built on Microsoft Azure and available as a cloud-native SaaS solution, AutoRek helps firms eliminate manual processes, reduce operational risk, and ensure regulatory compliance. With clients processing over $4 trillion in annual transactions, AutoRek is transforming how financial institutions manage their most critical operational processes.

