Pacific Assets Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

LEI:2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 29 September 2025 was 399.56p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

30 September 2025