Precisely Integrates Master Data Management with Data Governance to Power AI and Advanced Analytics

Latest updates consolidate MDM and governance from a single vendor - making trusted data visible, understandable, and actionable across the enterprise

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced new updates to its EnterWorks software, integrating master data management (MDM) with the Data Governance service in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite. The release enables organizations to easily link master data to policies, goals, and metrics - ensuring greater visibility, accountability, and compliance across the business.

While MDM deployments focus on delivering a trusted version of data in product, supplier, location, or other domains, many organizations struggle to make that data accessible, understood, and consistently applied across business functions and partners. By bringing EnterWorks master data into the Data Integrity Suite's Data Governance service, Precisely is bridging this gap, giving teams across IT and business functions the ability to quickly discover and interpret the data that matters most, align it with compliance requirements and strategic priorities, and build a shared language that drives confidence and collaboration.

"Too many organizations have invested in MDM initiatives, only to find the value falls short when teams can't easily access or apply master data in the right business context - and with today's focus on AI, that gap results in a serious competitive disadvantage," said Cameron Ogden, SVP of Product Management at Precisely. "By making the invisible visible, creating a common business language, and applying AI to automate tasks such as asset descriptions, customers can strengthen audit readiness, realize ROI, and ensure their data is trusted and ready to fuel advanced analytics and AI initiatives."

Modernized User Interface Streamlines Onboarding and Adoption

In addition to the integration with data governance policies, assets, and definitions, the updates to EnterWorks introduce a modernized user interface with visual enhancements across the dashboard, repository lists, and record detail views. The refreshed design aligns with the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, creating a cohesive experience across the solutions that simplify onboarding and encourages broader adoption of governance-aligned data practices.

These latest updates are especially relevant across industries with strong regulatory standards and practices, such as retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, oil and gas, financial services, and healthcare. By consolidating MDM and data governance from a single vendor, organizations can:

Increase visibility and shared understanding of master data with a single, searchable catalog of EnterWorks metadata alongside all other enterprise data assets in the Data Integrity Suite

Increase productivity with AI-powered asset descriptions of key master data fields directly in the Data Integrity Suite.

Expand MDM ROI and improve compliance by showing how EnterWorks master data fields relate to goals, KPI's, metrics, policies, and rules

Eliminate manual spreadsheets by seeding business glossary and data catalog metadata directly from EnterWorks

Accelerate adoption and productivity with a modernized user interface across platforms

The announcement underscores Precisely's commitment to delivering connected solutions across its portfolio that enhance end-to-end data integrity lifecycle capabilities and empower organizations to drive trusted outcomes for powerful AI and analytics initiatives.

Learn more about the value of connecting your MDM and data governance initiatives or connect with Precisely's team of data integrity experts today.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich it with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

