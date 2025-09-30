Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 15:14 Uhr
Teenage Driving Accidents Keep Growing: Bumper Study Reveals Where Young Drivers Are Most at Risk

Fatalities involving young drivers have surged 25% since 2013, raising alarms nationwide

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / A new national data study by Bumper reveals that road fatalities involving teen drivers are on the rise, marking a 25% increase over the past decade. Teen driver deaths climbed to 2,148 in 2023 (the most recent year of data available), up 5% from 2022, underscoring the risks inexperienced drivers face when behind the wheel.

The impact extends far beyond teens themselves. In 2023, crashes involving teen drivers resulted in 5,588 total deaths, including passengers, pedestrians, cyclists, and other drivers. While teens account for just 5.1% of licensed drivers, they represent nearly 9% of drivers in fatal crashes, highlighting a disproportionate risk.

Researchers point to speeding, alcohol, seat belt non-use, and distraction as major contributors. More than half of fatally injured young drivers in 2023 were not wearing seat belts, while one in three 18-year-old drivers killed had alcohol in their system.

Where Are Teen Drivers Most at Risk?

The study examined state-by-state data using the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and licensing records. Results show striking differences in crash risk depending on geography, population, and infrastructure.

10 States with the Highest Teen Fatal Crash Risk (2023)

Rank

State

Rate per 100K

Young Driver Deaths

1

Kentucky

138.36

41

2

New Mexico

79.02

17

3

Mississippi

74.33

56

4

Arizona

74.05

70

5

Tennessee

67.48

88

6

Arkansas

62.62

31

7

Florida

60.61

158

8

Missouri

59.58

63

9

North Carolina

59.14

84

10

Montana

58.50

16

Kentucky tops the list with a rate more than three times the national average, despite a lower raw number of fatalities. Tennessee recorded the highest number of deaths (88) among the top 10, while Florida led in sheer volume with 158. Rural states such as Kentucky, Montana, and Arkansas appear at higher risk, suggesting infrastructure and exposure differences could play a role.

A Public Safety Crisis

Teen driving accidents are not just a teen problem but a community-wide crisis. Every year, thousands of families, neighbors, and bystanders are impacted by collisions involving young drivers.

As teen driving fatalities climb, policymakers, parents, and communities face an urgent call to act-ensuring that young drivers are equipped with the skills, awareness, and support they need to make the nation's roads safer.

Contact: Erin Kemp, erin@bumper.com

SOURCE: Bumper



