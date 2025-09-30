WingRep Launches AI Sales Coaching App for iOS

App delivers 24/7 AI-powered revenue acceleration, real-time coaching, and instant post-call feedback for sales reps and enterprise teams.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / WingRep , an AI sales coaching and revenue acceleration platform, today announced the launch of its iOS app, bringing real-time coaching to individual sellers and enterprise sales teams.

WingRep Logo

Unlike Revenue Intelligence tools that only review past performance, WingRep is pioneering the category of Revenue Acceleration by acting as a personal AI sales coach - helping reps prepare for calls, providing live coaching 24/7, and delivering instant post-call feedback with actionable next steps.

AI Coaching in Every Rep's Pocket

With the WingRep iOS app, sales professionals can:

Have an AI coach on every call, modeled on proven sales experts, joining live meetings to provide real-time insights.

Practice pre-meeting prep & role-play to refine messaging and handle objections with confidence.

Receive instant post-call feedback with clear next steps after every meeting.

Ask 24/7 coaching questions, such as "How should I handle this customer's pricing objections?"

Enterprise customers can go further by training WingRep on their own organizations, playbooks, product knowledge, and sales goals for fully customized coaching.

"One of our Senior Account Directors used WingRep to self-enable on Red Hat products and refine his approach after every meeting. He quickly built the confidence to lead the entire process without technical support. The result was extraordinary: he closed a $1.6M Red Hat deal in just three meetings. It usually takes five to seven. That's the kind of efficiency and sales impact WingRep delivers."

- Sean Collins, Vice President of Sales, TB Consulting

Built With Leading Sales Experts

WingRep incorporates strategies from leading voices in sales, including Jeffrey Gitomer (Little Red Book of Selling) and Bonnie Petrich (Time 2 Learn Today).

"Bringing WingRep to the iOS App Store is a major milestone for us," said Amit Bakshi, Founder & CEO of WingRep. "It means sales professionals can now access our AI sales coach app wherever they are, in the flow of their day. By meeting users where they work, we're opening the door for more teams to benefit from AI-powered coaching and performance insights."

"Sales reps need someone in their corner," Bakshi added. "The WingRep iOS app puts our world-class coaching in every rep's pocket, giving them a 24/7 available competitive advantage."

Pricing, Integrations, and Availability

The app offers a 14-day free trial, followed by a $39.99/month subscription. It integrates with Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Google Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook. The WingRep iOS app is available today on the App Store .

About WingRep

WingRep is AI-powered sales coaching for revenue acceleration. Its platform puts a 24/7 coach in every salesperson's pocket, modeled on real-world experts and fully trained on each company's playbooks, products, goals, and calendars. WingRep joins calls, delivers instant feedback, creates follow-ups, and reinforces best practices, so every rep gets better, every call is stronger, and revenue grows faster. Learn more at www.wingrep.ai .

