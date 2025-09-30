Anzeige
Dienstag, 30.09.2025
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 15:14 Uhr
Oklahoma's Largest Locally Owned Health Plan Selects 1upHealth as a Strategic Interoperability Partner

CommunityCare Chooses 1upHealth to Advance Data Exchange, Unlock ROI, and Prepare for the Future

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / 1upHealth, a leader in health data interoperability, announced today that CommunityCare, Oklahoma's largest locally owned health plan, will leverage the company's full payer solution suite to advance interoperability across its network, helping address the unique challenges of serving rural and underserved communities while simplifying compliance and positioning the health plan for long-term innovation and value creation.

As a health plan serving many rural and underserved communities across Oklahoma, CommunityCare faces the complex challenges of workforce shortages, funding pressures, and disparate access to care - making seamless data exchange even more critical. CommunityCare will use the 1up Platform, along with 1up Patient Access, 1up Provider Directory, 1up Provider Access, 1up Payer-to-Payer Data Exchange, and 1up Prior Authorization, to accelerate its interoperability strategy.

Together, these capabilities will improve data exchange between providers, patients, and other payers, while streamlining operations, strengthening reporting and governance, and creating new opportunities to use data in ways that deliver ROI while benefiting clinicians, health plans, and members alike.

"After a thorough review of available interoperability platforms designed for health plans like ours, 1upHealth emerged as the clear leader," CommunityCare Chief Technology and Transformation Officer Rusty Wyrick said. "1upHealth makes it simple for us to navigate today's regulatory requirements while giving us confidence we can continue to innovate and meet our members' needs as they evolve."

As a health plan serving a diverse customer base across Oklahoma, ranging from employer groups to Medicare Advantage plans to individual and family plans, CommunityCare sought a partner with a modern, cloud-based infrastructure to ease the technological burden on staff, ensure compliance with regulatory requirements such as the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F), provide robust reporting, and deliver strategic guidance to drive long-term value.

"We are excited to partner with CommunityCare as they expand their interoperability strategy," 1upHealth CEO Andrew Boyd said. "Together, we will unlock new opportunities to use data in ways that reduce complexity, deliver value on investment, and, most importantly, improve care for Oklahomans."

1upHealth is the leading interoperability partner for payers nationwide as they prepare for CMS-0057 and pursue strategies to maximize the value of their data. On Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET, 1upHealth will host a webinar entitled, "Provider Access: From CMS Rule to VBC Results." Register here.

About CommunityCare

CommunityCare is Oklahoma's largest locally owned health plan offering group and individual plans, Medicare Advantage plans, an employee assistance program and a workers' compensation plan. The health plan's mission is to serve Oklahomans with local, personalized and compassionate services in pursuit of every member's optimal health and wellbeing. Located in Tulsa, CommunityCare is owned by Ascension St. John and Saint Francis Health System.

About 1upHealth

Driven by a purpose of better healthcare for all through better data, 1upHealth is the national leader in health data interoperability and one of the fastest-growing health IT companies in the United States. Our modern data platform is built on a standards-based cloud architecture specifically designed for the healthcare industry, making it easy to acquire, manage, share, and compute data. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top-performing ACOs, health organizations rely on 1upHealth to seamlessly exchange data across the healthcare ecosystem to reduce risk, lower costs, and improve patient outcomes. Visit our website.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Grich
Aria Marketing for 1upHealth
egrich@ariamarketing.com

SOURCE: 1upHealth



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/oklahomas-largest-locally-owned-health-plan-selects-1uphealth-as-a-st-1079752

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
