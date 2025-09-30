Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.09.2025 15:18 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Navinci Launches Naveni Plex Omni Service Providing Expert-Led Access to Spatial Interactomics

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navinci today announced the launch of the Naveni® Plex Omni Service, a new offering that provides researchers with advanced access to spatial interactomics through the company's proprietary multiplex in situ proximity ligation assay (misPLA) technology, run by the experts that developed it.

Naveni® Plex Omni allows scientists to map protein function and networks in spatial context, to gain deeper insight into basic biology, disease progression, and treatment prediction. The technology enables the simultaneous detection of up to eight protein-protein interactions, single proteins, or phosphorylation states in human FFPE samples.

This technology can be used to uncover complex biological processes such as tumor-stroma crosstalk, immune cell functional states, and molecular mechanisms that influence treatment responses - including why some cancers evade immune detection and why patients respond differently to immunotherapy.

Navinci's proprietary misPLA technology uses antibody-oligonucleotide pairs that form amplifiable DNA upon proximal binding, enabling rolling circle amplification and precise detection of protein interactions and modifications, even for rare or transient targets.

To allow researchers to access this ground-breaking technology, Navinci are for the first time offering a service, where the assay will be run by the same experts that designed it, so that researchers can focus on findings, not optimizations. The service offering provides a streamlined process that guides users from panel design through data delivery. Naveni Plex Omni Service combines cutting-edge technology with expert consultation. Researchers can design custom 4-8-plex panels from validated targets or select from pre-validated options in key research areas such as MAPK signaling, immuno-oncology, and TCR/BCR profiling.

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Sundqvist, CEO
E-mail: jenny.sundqvist@navinci.se

For scientific information or to design a panel, visit navinci.se/technology/naveni-plex-omni-service or contact service@navinci.se.

A proof-of-concept study conducted in collaboration with Uppsala University has been published on BioRxiv [https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.07.11.662357v1].

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/navinci/r/navinci-launches-naveni-plex-omni-service-providing-expert-led-access-to-spatial-interactomics,c4243309

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21767/4243309/3697155.pdf

Press release_Navinci Launches Naveni Plex Omni Service_20250930

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/navinci-launches-naveni-plex-omni-service-providing-expert-led-access-to-spatial-interactomics-302570932.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.