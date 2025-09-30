Navinci Launches Naveni Plex Omni Service Providing Expert-Led Access to Spatial Interactomics

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Navinci today announced the launch of the Naveni® Plex Omni Service, a new offering that provides researchers with advanced access to spatial interactomics through the company's proprietary multiplex in situ proximity ligation assay (misPLA) technology, run by the experts that developed it.

Naveni® Plex Omni allows scientists to map protein function and networks in spatial context, to gain deeper insight into basic biology, disease progression, and treatment prediction. The technology enables the simultaneous detection of up to eight protein-protein interactions, single proteins, or phosphorylation states in human FFPE samples.

This technology can be used to uncover complex biological processes such as tumor-stroma crosstalk, immune cell functional states, and molecular mechanisms that influence treatment responses - including why some cancers evade immune detection and why patients respond differently to immunotherapy.

Navinci's proprietary misPLA technology uses antibody-oligonucleotide pairs that form amplifiable DNA upon proximal binding, enabling rolling circle amplification and precise detection of protein interactions and modifications, even for rare or transient targets.

To allow researchers to access this ground-breaking technology, Navinci are for the first time offering a service, where the assay will be run by the same experts that designed it, so that researchers can focus on findings, not optimizations. The service offering provides a streamlined process that guides users from panel design through data delivery. Naveni Plex Omni Service combines cutting-edge technology with expert consultation. Researchers can design custom 4-8-plex panels from validated targets or select from pre-validated options in key research areas such as MAPK signaling, immuno-oncology, and TCR/BCR profiling.

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Sundqvist, CEO

E-mail: jenny.sundqvist@navinci.se

For scientific information or to design a panel, visit navinci.se/technology/naveni-plex-omni-service or contact service@navinci.se.

A proof-of-concept study conducted in collaboration with Uppsala University has been published on BioRxiv [https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.07.11.662357v1].

