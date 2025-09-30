Ideon Media Announces What the Mother Teaches, a Docuseries Launching on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Ideon Media today announced the launch of What the Mother Teaches, a powerful short documentary series premiering on Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in partnership with Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company and an entertainment partner in the project.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Ideon Media, and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company, are proud to announce the launch of What the Mother Teaches , a powerful short documentary series premiering on Canada's National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Produced by SavvyMom.ca and led by Jess Muise (Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek - Sandpoint First Nations), an Indigenous filmmaker with a BA in Film and Media Production and over a decade of industry experience, the series will be released in three episodes on the site, all available beginning September 30.

The series highlights the story of Cree mother and professional wrestler Sage Morin and examines the challenges Indigenous mothers face while also celebrating the strength of family and community support. With stunning cinematography led by Russell Gienapp (Métis Nation of Ontario), a cinematographer and director with over 25 years of global experience, What the Mother Teaches captures the resilience, tenderness, and determination at the heart of Morin's journey. Gienapp's credits include Political Blind Date (TVO) and Giraffes: The Forgotten Giants (The Nature of Things), bringing both artistry and authenticity to the storytelling.

"This project reflects our commitment to amplifying important Canadian voices and stories that resonate deeply," says Kevin Bartus, President and CEO of Ideon Media. "Partnering with Motion Entertainment to bring Sage's story to audiences across the country is both a privilege and an important responsibility."

"The opportunity to tell stories that illuminate the strength within Indigenous communities is a profound privilege. With 'What the Mother Teaches,' we crafted a three-part series that we are immensely proud of, bringing Sage's powerful narrative to life with authenticity and respect. Our collaboration with Ideon Media has been instrumental in making this vision a reality, and we are thrilled with what we've achieved together," says Daniel Mekinda, EVP Motion Entertainment, WPP Media Canada.

By combining Morin's powerful personal narrative with Gienapp's cinematic vision and Muise's Indigenous-led production, the three-episode series shines a light on resilience and the bonds between mothers and children in Indigenous communities. The release on SavvyMom.ca ensures wide accessibility, engaging Canadian audiences with a timely and meaningful story on this important day.

About Ideon Media

Ideon Media is Canada's leading independent digital media company, offering exclusive access to premium Canadian and international publications. Reaching 19 million engaged Canadians, Ideon Media combines scale with innovation across digital media, connected television, digital audio, programmatic, and native platforms. With a focus on empowering brands through cutting-edge storytelling, Ideon delivers unparalleled results for advertisers and publishers alike.

About Motion Entertainment

Motion Entertainment is a WPP Media Company. The division funds, develops, produces and distributes premium television, and award-winning programming around the globe in partnership with the world's leading producers, talent, networks, and platforms. Through innovative commercial and creative partnerships, Motion Entertainment produces original brand-funded content and unique entertainment partnerships that create value and help clients play a positive and active role in culture. The company has co-produced over 2,300 series, equating to over 42,000 hours of television across all programming genres. Motion currently operates in 35+ countries worldwide with headquarters in London and Los Angeles.

For more information or interview requests:

Natalie Milne, SVP of Operations, Ideon Media

natalie.milne@ideonmedia.com

SOURCE: Ideon Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ideon-media-announces-what-the-mother-teaches-a-docuseries-launc-1079594