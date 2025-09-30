Insurance Innovator Mylo Named to 2025 InsurTech100 by FinTech Global

Trailblazing insurtech honored for their guided insurance shopping technology platform

LEAWOOD, KS / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Insurtech leader Mylo has been named to the 2025 InsurTech100 by FinTech Global, the world leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events. Now in its eighth year, the InsurTech100 recognizes the most innovative Insurtech companies worldwide that every insurance industry leader needs to know about as they develop digital transformation strategies.

Mylo was selected from an initial list of over 2,100 insurtech companies based on criteria that included innovation of technology solution, revenue growth, customer traction and likelihood of lasting impact on the industry. This honor comes during Mylo's milestone 10-year anniversary and follows a year of notable industry achievements and awards, including being named to CNBC's World's Top Insurtech Companies list.

Since 2015, Mylo has focused on meeting the needs of traditionally underserved insurance customers - small business owners and individuals. Their proprietary Mind of Mylo platform combines predictive AI and human expertise to deliver highly personalized solutions for business, auto, home and more at scale. Unlike many insurtechs who provide simple rate comparisons, Mylo's tech recommends ideal coverage, matches needs with top-rated carrier partners and intelligently quotes the best coverage and price. Over 60 partner companies embed Mylo's innovative platform to meet their customers' insurance needs.

"Our listing on the InsurTech100 is a tremendous honor and reflects our team's vision of amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters," said David Embry, Mylo CEO and Founder. "Whether you're a first-time or current small business owner or homeowner, you can shop online or with an expert agent and get the right insurance recommendation customized to you through our technology."

Looking ahead, Mylo continues to focus on expanding its personal lines and commercial lines offerings through partnerships that include small business formation services, mortgage lenders and employee perks and benefits providers. Mylo is also offering insurance to 1,000 emerging franchises as an insurance supplier partner of the International Franchise Association.

FinTech Global CEO Richard Sachar commented, "The InsurTech100 is a roadmap for anyone looking to understand where the insurance industry is headed. These companies are redefining the way technology drives efficiency and creates new opportunities in key areas such as underwriting, pricing, distribution, and customer experience. For industry leaders, investors, and innovators alike, the list is an essential guide to the trends and players shaping the future of insurance."

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by CNBC's World's Top Insurtech Companies List, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com.

