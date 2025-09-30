Lunai Bioworks Inc.: Lunai Bioworks Unveils New Corporate Identity, Streamlined Capital Structure, and Strategic Focus on AI-Powered Therapeutics and Biodefense

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Lunai Bioworks Inc. (Nasdaq:LNAI), a pioneer in AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense, today announced the formal adoption of its new corporate identity, reflecting a sharpened strategic focus and a streamlined capital structure following a 10:1 reverse stock split.

The rebranding from Renovaro Inc. to Lunai Bioworks marks a pivotal evolution in the company's mission: to capture biological signals at scale, decode them using AI, and validate them quickly in model systems. The new identity underscores Lunai's dual commitment to therapeutic innovation and biodefense preparedness, positioning the company as a category leader at the intersection of artificial intelligence, healthcare, and global security.

Effective September 30, 2025, Lunai's common stock will trade under the new ticker symbol "LNAI" on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The reverse stock split reduces outstanding shares from approximately 231.8 million to 23.2 million, enhancing capital efficiency and aligning with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirements.

"Our new identity reflects both who we are and where we're going," said Dr. Gabe Musso, Chief Scientific Officer of Lunai's wholly owned subsidiary, BioSymetrics Inc. ("BioSymetrics"). "We're building platforms that not only accelerate therapeutic discovery but also safeguard against emerging biological threats."

Recent milestones include:

Transformer Platform Launch : Lunai introduced a proprietary transformer-based platform that embeds neurotoxicity intelligence into generative AI pipelines. This innovation enables safe compound discovery while mitigating dual-use risks in biodefense.

Parkinson's Biomarker Program : Through BioSymetrics, Lunai advanced a preclinical biomarker discovery initiative in Parkinson's Disease, leveraging phenogrouping and multimodal data to stratify patients and identify novel therapeutic targets.

Platform validation via a competitive NIH grant : BioSymetrics recently was successful in obtaining a multi-year STTR grant which will allows for platform expansion.

Capital Structure Optimization: The reverse stock split strengthens Lunai's financial profile, supports long-term growth, and facilitates strategic partnerships with pharma, biotech, and government agencies.

David Weinstein, CEO of Lunai Bioworks, commented:

"With our Augusta platform, Lunai Bioworks is advancing precision neurology through AI-integrated therapeutics and biomarker intelligence. This transformation reflects our commitment to restoring cognitive health and resilience at scale."

Lunai Bioworks remains committed to ethical innovation, translational science, and scalable collaboration. With a refined identity and robust platform, the company is poised to lead the next wave of AI-driven breakthroughs in medicine and biodefense.

About Lunai Bioworks, Inc.:

Lunai Bioworks Inc. is an AI-powered drug discovery and biodefense company pioneering safe and responsible generative biology. With proprietary neurotoxicity datasets, advanced machine learning, and a focus on dual-use risk management, Lunai is redefining how artificial intelligence can accelerate therapeutic innovation while safeguarding society from emerging threats.

Forward-Looking Statements:

