California has introduced a flexible interconnection option allowing distributed solar and storage projects to connect without waiting for costly grid upgrades, though the required control hardware is not yet widely available.From pv magazine USA A flexible interconnection option for distributed solar or storage in California that was long in the works has now taken effect. The option will enable projects to interconnect that would otherwise need to await grid upgrades. A project developer may now choose to abide by "limited generation profiles," which specify the maximum amount of electric generation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...