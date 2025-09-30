ALKEME Insurance Expands Arizona Footprint With Acquisition of Insurance Brokers of Arizona

Acquisition strengthens ALKEME's personal lines presence in Arizona through an innovative, digitally forward agency

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / ALKEME Insurance, a Top 25 Insurance Brokerage, announced today the acquisition of Insurance Brokers of Arizona (IBOAZ), a full-service personal lines insurance agency headquartered in Gilbert, Arizona.

ALKEME Insurance Acquires Insurance Brokers of Arizona

Acquisition strengthens ALKEME's personal lines presence in Arizona through an innovative, digitally forward agency

Founded and led by Cameron Brown, Insurance Brokers of Arizona has built a reputation as a customer-first, digitally innovative agency, serving clients throughout Arizona. Specializing primarily in personal lines insurance, IBOAZ represents over 40 insurance carriers and is known for combining technology-driven solutions with a personalized client experience that has fueled its strong digital presence and regional growth.

"We're excited to welcome Insurance Brokers of Arizona to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Cameron and his team have built an agency that represents the future of insurance distribution-balancing innovative digital strategies with the trusted relationships clients want and need. Their expertise in personal lines adds another layer of strength to ALKEME's growing footprint in Arizona."

"Joining ALKEME is an incredible opportunity for our agency, team and clients," said Cameron Brown, President of Insurance Brokers of Arizona. "From the beginning, we've been committed to putting our clients' needs first while staying at the forefront of innovation. Partnering with ALKEME allows us to continue that mission while gaining access to greater resources, expertise, and opportunities for growth."

This acquisition strengthens ALKEME's strategic presence in the Southwest and builds on its continued strategy of partnering with leading independent agencies that bring strong digital capabilities, innovative cultures, and specialized expertise.

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME is a full-service insurance agency providing businesses and individuals with an extensive array of commercial and personal insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and wealth management services. Since its founding in 2020, ALKEME has completed over 70 acquisitions and serves its customers from over 60 locations in 29 states. ALKEME is ranked by Insurance Journal one of the top 25 largest agencies in the United States and by Business Insurance as the #3 fastest growing broker in their Top 100. Founded by owner/operators with a unique vision, ALKEME is fueled by its proven operating methodologies providing its partner agencies with the autonomy, resources and support to grow and thrive in an ever-changing insurance landscape. Visit https://alkemeins.com for more information.

SOURCE: ALKEME Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/alkeme-insurance-expands-arizona-footprint-with-acquisition-of-insur-1079819