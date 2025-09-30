Fairtrade America: Fairtrade's Updated Minimum Price for Bananas Supports Decent Livelihoods

MADRID, ES / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The average Fairtrade Minimum Price for bananas has increased by 6% at Ex Works level and by 4.6% at FOB level, with variations by origin, reflecting Fairtrade's work to support banana farmers and workers to earn a decent livelihood. About 37,111 farmers and workers will be supported by these prices,19 percent of whom are women.

Fairtrade is pleased to announce these new Minimum Prices for bananas at Fruit Attraction 2025 in Madrid.

The new Minimum Prices for banana will be valid for contracts with farmers beginning on January 1, 2026.

Certified farmers and workers also receive the Fairtrade Premium, an extra sum of money paid on top of the minimum price that they can invest in their communities or business projects of their choice.

"Bananas are often the cheapest fruit on the shelf, but that low price doesn't reflect the true cost of sustainable production. For the average North American shopper, it's only roughly $5 more per year for Fairtrade bananas, an affordable switch that supports farming communities,?helps increase adoption of sustainable agriculture practices, and builds more resilient supply chains," said Rob Desson, Sr. Business Partnerships Manager for Fresh Produce, Fairtrade America.

"There is an industry misconception that consumers are tied to that low price, but a 2025 Globescan study shows many Americans think they pay far more for bananas than they actually do. We recently witnessed this when a well-known U.S. retailer increased their banana pricing without any major consumer backlash - meaning a small price increase to a Fairtrade program is unlikely to deter shoppers.?

"Retailers should feel confident that shoppers will embrace options that are better for people and the planet. We encourage North American retailers to be a part of a solution that champions shared responsibility and partnership while maintaining profitability throughout the value chain."

Fairtrade is also publishing the first Fairtrade Minimum Price in Côte d'Ivoire, the largest banana exporter in Africa. Côte d'Ivoire joins Cameroon, Ghana, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Peru (organic bananas only) with updated Fairtrade Minimum Prices. For the third year in a row, Fairtrade is publishing prices for main inputs and services needed for banana production for each producing country. These prices are used to reflect in the Fairtrade Minimum prices critical cost changes and fluctuations

A holistic approach is needed to drive change in the banana sector. Fairtrade's Sustainable Banana Offer brings together actors across the supply chain- consumers, commercial partners, farmers and workers - to play their part in improving livelihoods and achieving a sustainable banana production and trade. Fairtrade banana sales, supported by fair prices, provide the means for workers to benefit from better wages and farmers to improve their income.

Core to Fairtrade's Banana Offer is the Sustainable Banana Program, developed by the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Fairtrade Farmers and Workers (CLAC). This program seeks to improve farming practices through soil health management, efficient water use, and building climate resilience. The program has demonstrated tangible results in improving yields and reducing environmental costs. Commercial partners are invited to learn more about the Sustainable Banana Program at Booth 12c11 in Hall 12 during the Fruit Attraction fair.

"Banana producers across main exporting countries are echoing the need of sustainable farming practices, and fair pricing for securing economic viability of banana production," said Silvia Campos, Senior Advisor, Banana, at Fairtrade International. "Achieving sustainable livelihoods for farmers and workers is at the core of Fairtrade's mission. Fairtrade's Sustainable Banana Offer provides all actors in the supply chain a holistic approach to do their part."

Fairtrade continues to call on all actors in the supply chain to do their part to make sustainable livelihoods a reality and help build a viable future for the banana industry. To learn more about Fairtrade's work to make banana production more sustainable, click here.

Fruit Attraction 2025 is the meeting point for fruit and vegetable professionals from all over the world. Organized by?IFEMA?MADRID?and?FEPEX, it runs from September 30-?October 2, 2025. Fairtrade's stand can be found in Hall 12, Booth 12c11.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program -part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrade.net, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

