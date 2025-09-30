Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 934623 | ISIN: US59156R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MWZ
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 19:51
69,50 Euro
-0,70 % -0,49
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
METLIFE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METLIFE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
69,5369,6516:27
69,4369,7316:28
ACCESS Newswire
30.09.2025 15:38 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MetLife and Global Citizen Announce Major Partnership To Drive Economic Change and Foster Resilient Communities

MetLife Foundation Commits $9 Million to FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / MetLife

At the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, MetLife, a leading financial services company providing insurance and employee benefits, proudly announced becoming a major partner with Global Citizen, the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty, with a new three-year partnership.

This new partnership leverages MetLife's strengths and long history of enabling economic security, access to resources and resilience to thrive to further Global Citizen's mission and address urgent challenges facing communities around the world. As a major partner of Global Citizen, MetLife will provide financial support, employee volunteerism and global reach to drive transformative initiatives in education and economic empowerment.

Additionally, MetLife Foundation is committing $9 million as a founding donor of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The Fund aims to raise $100 million to provide access to quality education and sport for children around the world. Since its founding nearly 50 years ago, educational support has been one of MetLife Foundation's cornerstones. Today, financial education, STEM learning, mentoring and skills training are part of the Foundation's giving to prepare students worldwide for brighter futures.

"At MetLife, we believe in being there for people and communities in the moments that matter, guided by our clear purpose of building more confident futures for all," said Michel Khalaf, president and CEO of MetLife. "Our partnership with Global Citizen will drive positive change by promoting financial health, advancing educational opportunities and fostering strong and confident communities. Together with MetLife Foundation, we're excited to partner with Global Citizen, and this partnership builds on MetLife Foundation's legacy of more than $1 billion in giving since 1976."

MetLife will also play a key role in supporting Global Citizen campaigns around the world, including the landmark Global Citizen Festival, which took place in New York's Central Park today, bringing together artists, advocates and world leaders to drive action on the world's most urgent challenges, as well as the Global Citizen NOW action summits.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the power of partnership to tackle the most complex issues our world is facing," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. "This new partnership between MetLife, MetLife Foundation and Global Citizen will be instrumental in growing our impact and serve as a critical catalyst in our shared vision to accelerate progress toward a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

Partners, leaders and global citizens everywhere are invited to join the movement here and take action.

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Since the movement began, $49 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen's team operates from New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas - economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities - while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife's long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

Global Citizen:
media@globalcitizen.org

MetLife: Peggy Carlton
peggy.f.carlton@metlife.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/metlife-and-global-citizen-announce-major-partnership-to-drive-econo-1079913

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.