MetLife and Global Citizen Announce Major Partnership To Drive Economic Change and Foster Resilient Communities

MetLife Foundation Commits $9 Million to FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund

At the 2025 Global Citizen Festival, MetLife, a leading financial services company providing insurance and employee benefits, proudly announced becoming a major partner with Global Citizen, the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty, with a new three-year partnership.

This new partnership leverages MetLife's strengths and long history of enabling economic security, access to resources and resilience to thrive to further Global Citizen's mission and address urgent challenges facing communities around the world. As a major partner of Global Citizen, MetLife will provide financial support, employee volunteerism and global reach to drive transformative initiatives in education and economic empowerment.

Additionally, MetLife Foundation is committing $9 million as a founding donor of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund. The Fund aims to raise $100 million to provide access to quality education and sport for children around the world. Since its founding nearly 50 years ago, educational support has been one of MetLife Foundation's cornerstones. Today, financial education, STEM learning, mentoring and skills training are part of the Foundation's giving to prepare students worldwide for brighter futures.

"At MetLife, we believe in being there for people and communities in the moments that matter, guided by our clear purpose of building more confident futures for all," said Michel Khalaf, president and CEO of MetLife. "Our partnership with Global Citizen will drive positive change by promoting financial health, advancing educational opportunities and fostering strong and confident communities. Together with MetLife Foundation, we're excited to partner with Global Citizen, and this partnership builds on MetLife Foundation's legacy of more than $1 billion in giving since 1976."

MetLife will also play a key role in supporting Global Citizen campaigns around the world, including the landmark Global Citizen Festival, which took place in New York's Central Park today, bringing together artists, advocates and world leaders to drive action on the world's most urgent challenges, as well as the Global Citizen NOW action summits.

"We believe wholeheartedly in the power of partnership to tackle the most complex issues our world is facing," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen. "This new partnership between MetLife, MetLife Foundation and Global Citizen will be instrumental in growing our impact and serve as a critical catalyst in our shared vision to accelerate progress toward a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."

About Global Citizen

Global Citizen is the world's largest movement to end extreme poverty. Powered by a worldwide community of everyday advocates raising their voices and taking action, the movement is amplified by campaigns and events that convene leaders in music, entertainment, public policy, media, philanthropy and the corporate sector. Since the movement began, $49 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting 1.3 billion lives. Established in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen's team operates from New York, Washington DC, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Geneva, Melbourne, Toronto, Johannesburg, Lagos and beyond. Join the movement at globalcitizen.org, download the Global Citizen app, and follow Global Citizen on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit metlife.com.

About MetLife Foundation

At MetLife Foundation, we are committed to driving inclusive economic mobility. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations and provide grants aligned to three strategic focus areas - economic inclusion, financial health and resilient communities - while engaging MetLife employee volunteers to help drive impact. MetLife Foundation was established in 1976 to continue MetLife's long tradition of corporate contributions and community involvement. Since its inception, MetLife Foundation has contributed over $1 billion to strengthen communities where MetLife has a presence. To learn more about MetLife Foundation, visit www.metlife.org.

