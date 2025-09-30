Bonita Springs, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery" or the "Company") and its affiliated subsidiaries, one of the most trusted and the largest privately held senior housing operator in the U.S., is pleased to announce the opening and rapid early lease-up of its newest development, Discovery Village Castle Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care. The expansion marks a rare ground-up senior housing development completed during the last few years in a capital-constrained environment and underscores Discovery's reputation as a financially strong, trusted operator and developer.

While senior housing development across the country largely slowed or came to a halt in recent years due to COVID-19 and broader economic headwinds, Discovery Senior Living continued to strategically invest in high-demand markets where long-term fundamentals remain strong. The Castle Hills expansion reflects Discovery's conviction in the resilience of the sector, its understanding of market demand, and its proven ability to deliver on development projects despite challenging cycles.

"Discovery Senior Living has always developed and invested with the long view in mind," said Richard Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Senior Living. "The opening of Discovery Village Castle Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care demonstrates our belief in the continued growth of the sector and our financial strength and commitment to meet the evolving needs of seniors and capital partners."

A Flagship Development in a High-Demand Market

Discovery Village Castle Hills has been a trusted Independent Living community for more than 16 years. Having maintained strong occupancy and resident satisfaction throughout the pandemic, the community proved resilient during one of the industry's most difficult periods. This integrity and stability enabled Discovery to move forward with the long-awaited Assisted Living and Memory Care expansion offering exceptional amenities and services not typically offered in these categories.

Exceptional features, amenities and services:

90 Total apartment homes featuring 72 Assisted Living apartments and 18 Memory Care residences, offering a robust continuum of care alongside the existing Independent Living campus





A U-shaped building design, making communal spaces accessible and fostering connectivity for residents and families





Elegant Dining Room, Café & Bistro, Arts Studio, Barber & Beauty Salon, Social Rooms on every floor, Wellness Center, therapy room and gym, game lounge with access to outdoor terrace, puzzle room with outdoor terrace, TV lounge, Movie Theater Lounge and secure outdoor courtyards

Services include Doctors Office with exam rooms, onsite space for outpatient therapy and Home health, Concierge services, weekly housekeeping, wellness classes, music & memory therapy, chef prepared entrees and desserts and pets are always welcomed

New technology including the latest EHR Resident Care Software, among the first implementations in Texas, centralizing clinical orders, medication management, and incident reporting to ensure seamless, real-time care coordination





Sustainability-focused design, including modern lighting packages, larger windows in bright oversized apartments, individually controlled heating and air, roll in showers, walk in closets, high-quality wood kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops in kitchens and bathrooms, resilient plank flooring in living areas, carpeting made from post-consumer recyclable fibers to reduce the project's carbon footprint

Discovery's Stability, Continuity, and Team Expertise Delivers Quick-Lease Up

What sets this project apart is Discovery's integrated model where development was led by Discovery Development Group, the Company's in-house construction arm, ensuring both cost discipline and operational alignment. The result is a flagship community built from the ground up that combines best-in-class design with Discovery's proven operating platform.

Adding further strength is the longevity of the community's leadership team. Executive Director (7+ years), Executive Chef (8+ years), Senior Director of Sales (5+ years), and Director of Memory Care (4+ years) have collectively created a culture of consistency, expertise, and deep community trust.

Discovery's Castle Hills experienced sales and marketing team also played a critical role in accelerating the opening and early lease-up of Castle Hills. By working closely with the Department of Health to streamline approvals and leveraging strong referral relationships in the community, the team secured multiple reservations prior to opening and drove strong double-digit occupancy in less than 45 days. The team achieved occupancy ahead of plan at 30% after just two months of being fully opened. With continued increasing move-in demand, the rapid lease-up underscores both the depth of demand in the market and the effectiveness of Discovery's integrated platform in delivering results quickly.

A Timely Opening with Broader Significance

The opening of Discovery Village Castle Hills Assisted Living and Memory Care comes at a time when new supply across the industry has been limited, even as demand steadily rises with an aging population. For capital providers, this project highlights Discovery's ability to successfully navigate economic cycles, self-fund alongside investors, and deliver high-quality assets in prime locations.

"Castle Hills is a thriving, family-oriented neighborhood with strong healthcare access, cultural amenities, and lifestyle appeal," added Hutchinson. "This expansion is meeting a pressing need for seniors and families in the region but also demonstrates the durability of Discovery's vertically integrated platform and long-term investment strategy."

Discovery Village Castle Hills - 2025 New Development by Discovery Senior Living

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11618/268489_9cc0633be431c983_001full.jpg

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is the largest privately held operator in U.S. with a growing portfolio approaching 47,000 units across ~420 communities in 40 states. The Company, and its 20,000-plus team members, is a recognized industry leader for performance, innovation and customized lifestyle experiences. Discovery's family of companies includes Discovery Management Group, Integral Senior Living, Provincial Senior Living, Morada Senior Living, Summerhouse Senior Living, Seaton Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, LakeHouse Senior Living, Arvum Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, STAT Marketing, and Discovery At Home. Led by its award-winning management team, Discovery has been developing, building, marketing, and managing diverse senior-living communities across the United States for three decades. For the fourth consecutive year, Discovery Senior Living was again certified a Great Place To Work May 2025 - May 2026.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268489

SOURCE: Discovery Senior Living